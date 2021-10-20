CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Sweet corn yield gain over 80 years leaves room for improvement

By Lauren Quinn
farmersadvance.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURBANA, IL. — New research from the University of Illinois shows sweet corn, when planted at high densities, has steadily increased in yield since the 1930s. The historical view underscores the importance of planting modern density-tolerant hybrids at their optimal densities, and suggests an opportunity to improve density tolerance even...

www.farmersadvance.com

Comments / 0

Related
High Plains Journal

Corn yields also up in WASDE

The overall revised corn yield numbers in the most recent World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture were up from September, although not as much as soybean yields. Based on Oct. 1 conditions, corn yields are expected to average 176.5 bushels per harvested acre, up...
AGRICULTURE
cbslocal.com

Corn, Soybean Yields Better Than Expected

Much of the growing season was so dry it was being compared to the drought of 1988, a bad year for farmers in the Midwest. But as August turned into September, things took a turn for the better.
AGRICULTURE
Jamestown Sun

Sweet corn is available year-round

Do you look forward to roadside food stands with freshly harvested corn on the cob?. Sweet corn, whether fresh, canned or frozen, is among the most popular vegetables in the U.S. Sweet corn is a genetic mutation of field corn. That mutation allows sweet corn kernels to store more sugar...
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
agfax.com

Ohio Corn: Harvesting Fields with Moldy Leaves and Stubble

There have been reports of huge dust clouds blowing up behind combines during harvest. It is certainly not uncommon to see dust during harvest as fragments of dead, dry plant parts and soil particles are usually suspended into the air as the combine drives though the field. However, the concern this year is that the dust seems excessive and particularly darker in color than usual.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Benzinga

Company Says Cannabis Crop Yields Can Improve With These New Lighting Offerings

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Whether your business is plant-touching or not, innovation is the key to staying relevant in the cannabis industry. Austin, Texas-based Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a provider of energy-efficient...
INDUSTRY
farmersadvance.com

Tight agriculture chemical supply, high prices could impact 2022 growing season

URBANA, IL. — There is a lot of speculation about a herbicide shortage for the 2022 growing season, which will impact weed management decisions starting with fall applications. The two main active ingredients that we’re hearing about right now are glyphosate (Roundup, others) and glufosinate (Liberty, others), both associated with an increase in cost. There will likely be limited supplies of other pesticide active ingredients as well, but in the short term, a shortage of these two active ingredients poses some major challenges for corn and soybean production. The purpose of this article is to discuss ways to minimize the impact of herbicide shortage on corn and soybean production in the Midwest. As you search for alternatives to these two herbicides you may have already determined that weed control guides produced by University Extension and Industry will become your most important tool for planning your herbicide purchases for many years to come. To access the Weed Control Guide for Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois, visit https://extensionpubs.osu.edu/2021-weed-control-guide-for-ohio-indiana-and-illinois/.
AGRICULTURE
GreenMatters

Kernza: The Perennial Grain With the Potential to Change Agriculture Forever

If you haven’t heard about Kernza, don’t feel too bad. This amazing grain was first developed by the scientists at The Land Institute in 2008. Since then, this scientific marvel has inspired many farmers and agricultural scientists to take a closer look into the development of similar perennial grains. What is Kernza, you may ask? Well, it isn’t just a fad food or a scientific anomaly, it’s a food product that has the potential to change agriculture forever.
AGRICULTURE
westerniowatoday.com

Corn and Soybean Harvest ahead of the Five Year Average

(Washington) The USDA reports 66-percent of the nations corn crop is harvested as of Sunday, October 24. The is four-percent behind last year, but 13-percent ahead of the five-year average. The USDA estimated 73-percent of the soybean crop is now in the bins, nine percent behind last year, and three...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Williams
WEAU-TV 13

Ohio corn harvest way behind schedule this year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Both the corn and soybean harvests are now past the half way point this fall. According to this week’s USDA Crop Progress Report, the soybean harvest advanced 11% last week and is now 60% finished—13% behind last year’s progress by the middle of October. Progress was slowed some last week because of some rain across the Corn Belt. But some states are still ahead of normal—Minnesota farmers have 94% of their beans off, South Dakota is 86% done with Iowa at 70% and Illinois is at 51% finished with beans.
OHIO STATE
FIRST For Women

This Type of Flour Should Never Be Stored in the Pantry

Finding a good place to store flour doesn’t seem difficult. The traditional advice is to place it in a cool, dark, and dry space. That makes the pantry sound perfect, right? However, this dry food needs a little more protection than what the pantry offers. The latest recommendation? Store flour in the fridge or freezer instead.
INDUSTRY
AFP

No tilling, no chemicals in S.African farmer's revolution

It's spring in South Africa, and Danie Bester's tillers are rusting in a corner of his farm. Freshly-turned earth stretches for miles on other farms as his neighbours prepare their fields. "I'm still playing golf," said 37-year-old Bester. He might sound like Aesop's grasshopper, wasting away the spring days while the ants next door work.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Corn#Ars#Plant Breeding#Plant Sciences
californiaagtoday.com

Organic Farming and Tillage

Certified organic farmers often have to incorporate tillage to make up for the chemical tools that they’re not allowed to use. So does this mean organic agriculture is not compatible with building soil health?. “There are other preventative means that organic farmers use: diverse crop rotations, cover crops. And a...
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
EatThis

The Worst Side Effect of Not Eating Bread, New Study Suggests

It may seem a little tricky at times to find healthy bread options that please your palate. However, if you're not eating enough bread, then you also might not be getting the proper amount of refined grains and, in turn, enough nutrients, according to a study published by Frontiers in Nutrition.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy