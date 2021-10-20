Sweet corn yield gain over 80 years leaves room for improvement

URBANA, IL. — There is a lot of speculation about a herbicide shortage for the 2022 growing season, which will impact weed management decisions starting with fall applications. The two main active ingredients that we’re hearing about right now are glyphosate (Roundup, others) and glufosinate (Liberty, others), both associated with an increase in cost. There will likely be limited supplies of other pesticide active ingredients as well, but in the short term, a shortage of these two active ingredients poses some major challenges for corn and soybean production. The purpose of this article is to discuss ways to minimize the impact of herbicide shortage on corn and soybean production in the Midwest. As you search for alternatives to these two herbicides you may have already determined that weed control guides produced by University Extension and Industry will become your most important tool for planning your herbicide purchases for many years to come. To access the Weed Control Guide for Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois, visit https://extensionpubs.osu.edu/2021-weed-control-guide-for-ohio-indiana-and-illinois/.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO