You do not have to be confused when you see some farmers leaving corn stalks on their fields despite it being in the middle of the harvest season. While some farmers keep corn stalks up for insurance purposes, others are letting the leftover debris sit to foster the growth of future soil. After the corn is harvested for grain, farmers leave the residue behind while they grow cover crops underneath in an attempt to create organic matter over time. Peninsula Pride Farms member Nathan Nysse says it is something that is not commonly done, but they are hoping it can be something that is practiced across the entire area.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO