Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras reported a hefty net profit of $5.9 billion for the third quarter Thursday, beating analysts' expectations as oil prices continued to climb. It was the fourth straight quarterly profit for the company, up from a loss of $236 million for the same period in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic had sent crude prices crashing. Since then, Petrobras has rebounded on the back of soaring prices -- so much so that far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said earlier on Thursday it was making too much profit. "Petrobras needs to be a company that doesn't post excessively high profits, as it has been doing," he said in his weekly live address on social media.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 HOURS AGO