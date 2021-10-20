CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Nasa releases incredible audio captured by its Perseverance rover on Mars

By Anuj Pant
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLoEi_0cWiJCz400

Nasa ’s Perseverance rover has recorded five hours of sounds from Mars and scientists said it made them feel as if they were “right there on the surface.”

The rover now has the unique distinction of becoming the first spacecraft to record the sounds of the Red Planet through dedicated microphones, according to a press release issued by the space agency on Monday.

“Sound on Mars carries much farther than we thought. It shows you just how important it is to do field science,” said Nina Lanza, a SuperCam scientist working with mic data at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in New Mexico.

“We’ve all seen these beautiful images that we get from Mars but having sound to be able to add to those images, it makes me feel like I’m almost right there on the surface,” said Dr Lanza in a video released by Nasa.

The sounds recorded by the rover – deep clicking noises from a laser, buzzing rotors, rover wheels crunching gravel and deep bass drops – might not be a medley for the average listener.

For scientists, however, these sounds hold significant value. They are already helping them know more about the planet’s atmosphere, how sound travels across the planet and are lending a hand in spacecraft maintenance as well.

The Perseverance rover has two “commercially available, off-the-shelf” mics embedded on it. One of them is on the side of the rover’s chassis, while the other is perched on its mast as a compliment to the rover’s SuperCam instrument that shoots laser beams on rocks to help scientists analyse them.

The SuperCam instrument and mic is provided by LANL and a consortium of French research laboratories under the auspices of the Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales (CNES), while the chassis mic is from Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in southern California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sENSo_0cWiJCz400

The SuperCam zaps Mars’s rocks and analyses the resulting vapour from a camera on top of Perseverance.

“Because the laser pulses up to hundreds of times per target, opportunities to capture the sound of those zaps quickly add up: the microphone has already recorded more than 25,000 laser shots,” said Nasa in the press release.

The mic’s location helps it monitor “microturbulence” or minute shifts in the air, helping scientists learn more about the changes in the planet’s atmosphere.

They also compliment the rover’s wind sensors that are a part of its atmospheric tools called the Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA).

Meda’s sensors rapidly monitor the planet’s wind speed, pressure and temperature, one or two times per second for up to two hours at a time, with the SuperCam mic providing similar information at a rate of 20,000 times per second in several minutes, said the press release.

This helps scientists learn how sound is propagated on the Red Planet, whose atmosphere is less dense than Earth’s. Scientists said they knew, because of this fact, that it would be tougher to hear high-pitch sounds.

But they were surprised when the mic picked up tiny robotic helicopter Ingenuity’s buzzing rotors 262 feet away on its 30 April flight.

Because of this, the scientists were able to eliminate two models out of the three that anticipated how sound travels on Mars.

The sounds will also be used by the scientists to monitor the health of their instruments on the planet and with maintaining the spacecraft.

The chassis mic listens to Perseverance’s wheels and other internal systems. The space agency said the mic will help them monitor the spacecraft’s performance “the way mechanics might listen to a car engine”.

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Fridge-size asteroid snuck up on Earth by hiding behind the sun

A sneaky space rock sped by Antarctica on Sunday without any advance warning and narrowly avoided being fully incinerated by Earth's atmosphere. Asteroid 2021 UA1 goes down as the third-closest fly-by of our planet by a near-Earth object that didn't end in an impact. The cosmic boulder is estimated to be about two meters (6.6 feet) in diameter, the size of a large appliance or a golf cart. Had it actually hit our planet, the vast majority of it would almost certainly have burned up in the atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Watch the sun spit out a whopper X1 solar flare

The sun is in a zesty mood right now. Our friendly neighborhood star fired off a major solar flare on Thursday and a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite captured an excellent view. NOAA's Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison tweeted two views of the...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Indy100

NASA shares image of ‘monster’ nebula that looks like Godzilla

NASA has released a photo of a colorful nebula that resembles famous movie monster Godzilla. The image was captured by NASA’s now-retired Spitzer Space Telescope. The nebula, a cloud of gas and dust in space, is located in the constellation Sagittarius, along the plane of the Milky Way, which was part of Spitzer’s GLIMPSE Survey (Galactic Legacy Infrared Mid-Plane Survey Extraordinaire).
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#The Perseverance Rover#Lanl#French
Space.com

Jupiter's Great Red Spot is even deeper than scientists had thought

It's hard to imagine the sheer scale of Jupiter's Great Red Spot from here on Earth, because the storm is so big that it could swallow our planet. Now, it turns out, the Great Red Spot isn't just wide: it's deep too, quite a bit deeper than anybody expected. Data from NASA's Juno spacecraft has shown that the behemoth storm extends as much as 310 miles (500 kilometers) beneath Jupiter's cloud tops. And the Jupiter maelstrom is linked to jets that go far deeper, hinting that the giant planet's upper and lower atmospheres are tied together.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

Toilet issue with Crew Dragon capsule will be fixed before launch

SpaceX is getting ready to launch another Crew Dragon to send astronauts to the ISS this weekend. The fact that the Crew Dragon had a toilet aboard is something that many didn’t know until the Inspiration4 mission that sent an all civilian crew into space. On that mission, SpaceX confirmed that an alarm did go off, indicating an issue with the toilet aboard the spacecraft.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Jupiter’s swirling ‘Great Red Spot’ is far deeper than we realised, Nasa’s Juno probe shows

Jupiter’s swirling, mysterious “Great Red Spot” extends much deeper into the planet than we had previously known, Nasa has said.The new findings from the Juno spacecraft, which flew past our near neighbour, give more detail about the red spot than has ever been known before. They give new information about the climate on the planet The Great Red Spot can be seen from Earth as a bulging scarlet circle on the surface of Jupiter. But close-up, it is tempest that is swirling 16,000 kilometres across the planet – big enough to swallow Earth whole – and has been going for hundreds...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS News

Scientists believe they've spotted the first planet outside the Milky Way

NASA says a group of scientists may have discovered signs of a new planet beyond the Milky Way. The potential discovery could be the first-ever planet found in another galaxy. The potential planet, which is unnamed and roughly the size of Saturn, was spotted in the spiral galaxy Messier 51, or what's known as the Whirlpool Galaxy, about 28 million lightyears away from the Earth, according to NASA.
ASTRONOMY
The Verge

NASA’s Juno spacecraft finds just how deep Jupiter’s Great Red Spot goes

NASA’s Juno spacecraft is revealing the massive structure of Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot, a gargantuan storm that’s been raging on the gas giant for centuries. By passing over the circular storm a couple times, Juno helped scientists confirm that the spot doesn’t just exist on the upper surface but extends hundreds of miles into the planet itself.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa finds first possible planet outside our galaxy

A Nasa telescope might have found the first ever planet outside of our own Milky Way galaxy.If confirmed, the world would be thousands of times further away than the many exoplanets we have found in our own galaxy so far.Scientists were able to do so using Nasa’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, using techniques that could allow for the search for other worlds to dramatically increase the amount of space it is able to scan.Until now, every exoplanet or possible exoplanet that has been found has been in our own Milky Way. That means almost all of them are less than...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

NASA is teaming up with SpaceX once more to send four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday, including three first-timers. The crew of mission "Crew-3" will spend six months on the orbital outpost, conducting research in areas including material sciences, health, and botany, to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth. Americans Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron as well as German Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft named "Endurance," fixed atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:21 am (0621 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "Last night we got to go see Endurance in the hangar as they got ready to roll it out to the pad, and actually put our hands on the Dragon, which is a pretty special experience," Chari, a US Air Force colonel who is commanding the mission, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Herbie J Pilato

NASA's Recent Take On Space Visitors

Actor William Shatner, a.k.a. "Captain James T. Kirk," from TV's legendary Star Trek pop-culture franchise, at 90-years-old, recently became the oldest-living human being to catapult into space, with Amazon king Jeff Bezos.
The Independent

The Independent

310K+
Followers
126K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy