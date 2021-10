“My favorite dish at Siam Thai Cuisine is the tom kha soup. I don’t know if I’m more impressed by the infusion of flavor or the plating. I love the soup’s potpourri of ingredients; there’s something satisfying about the combination of lemongrass, coconut milk, Thai spices and broth. My protein choice is tofu because it absorbs the flavor of the soup. The best part is that you are served enough to have leftovers the next day. Try it out — you’ll love it!” — Dana Foster-Allen, Director of Finance, Mobile County Commission.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO