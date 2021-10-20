CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Beats Fit Pro earbuds with wingtips rumoured to be landing very soon

By Angelo Alix
musictech.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fresh pair of Beats earbuds with wingtips to secure themselves onto your ears are set to be unveiled very soon, at least according to rumours circulating online. According to 9to5Mac, the wireless earbuds will allegedly feature Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing with...

www.musictech.net

Comments / 0

Related
PCWorld

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro review: A wireless keyboard with gaming audacity

The BlackWidow V3 Pro solidifies a case for Razer as a premium keyboard maker. Wireless flexibility, high-quality switches, and a ton of extras make it worth consideration, even at a high price. Price When Reviewed. $229.99. Best Prices Today. Despite a few forays into more buttoned-down design, Razer is still...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

HP is practically giving away laptops and desktops during this SURPRISE SALE!

Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an Alexa-compatible Samsung soundbar. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Earbuds#Rumours#Android#Design#The Beats Studio Buds#Transparency Mode#Adaptive Eq
Digital Trends

Black Friday deals on iPads just started at Amazon — here are the best

For the biggest discounts on Apple products, you shouldn’t miss this year’s best Black Friday deals, which will include Black Friday Apple deals for the brand’s many devices. If you’re hoping to score a tablet from the upcoming Black Friday iPad deals, you should know that you don’t have to wait for the annual shopping holiday. With the early Amazon Black Friday deals that the retailer has rolled out, you can already enjoy huge savings when buying an iPad.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple might be making a revolutionary iPhone with a rollable screen

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Rumors from various sources keep sharing details about Apple’s purported foldable iPhone. That Apple is developing such a device isn’t at all surprising. Everyone in the industry is developing handsets with foldable displays, with Samsung being the best example. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 also happen to be the best possible foldable handsets that money can buy right now. And reports say that Apple is testing prototypes featuring both designs. On top of that, Apple might be working on...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s new mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to Pixel phones, meaning that if you have a Pixel 3 or later, you can get the latest-generation operating system. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s latest mobile operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 price and...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Gadget Flow

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds deliver high & low frequencies directly to your ears

Experience sound directly to your ears with the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds. Featuring ACAA 2.0 dual-driver technology, these buds deliver high and low frequency sounds without any interference. As a result, they provide a deep punch, sparkling trebles, and detailed lows. Moreover, the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro includes HearID ANC to tailor the audio to you. This means a reduction in external sound to suit your ears. Furthermore, these wireless earbuds offer up to 32 hours of playtime and a compact charging case to extend your listening time further. And, with a triple-point ergonomic shape and 4 sizes of liquid silicone ear tips with flexible ear wings, they ensure you receive plenty of comfort during your listening sessions. Overall, these buds are suitable to accompany work, commutes, exercise, downtime, and more, immersing you in music anywhere.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

12 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks.It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From clean,...
ELECTRONICS
coolthings.com

V-Moda Hexamove Pro Uses Detachable Cables, Ear Hooks, And Fins To Better Secure Your True Wireless Earbuds

True wireless earbuds freed us from the hassle of dealing with cords that can get caught on a whole load of stuff as you go about your day. As great as it is to listen to music without dangling cords when you’re on the move, you have to admit, those tiny earpieces are downright easy to lose track of as soon as you set them down. The V-Moda Hexamove Pro solves it by letting you turn your true wireless earbuds into standard Bluetooth earbuds connected by wires that should make them just a little harder to lose.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Palm is back in the game (sort of), releasing wireless earbuds soon

In 2018, Palm returned back from the dead with a tiny Android phone. Ever since then, the company was very quiet and out of sight, but it seems like its engineers were hard at work, as it seems to be back in the game, sort of. Palm will be releasing its first wireless earbuds soon.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Unreleased 'Beats Fit Pro' earbuds spotted being worn by Kim Kardashian

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Media personality Kim Kardashian has been photographed seemingly wearing a pair of Apple's yet to be released "Beats Fit Pro" earbuds.
CELEBRITIES
Creative Bloq

Controversial new MacBook Pro design rumour emerges ahead of Apple event

There are only a few hours to go before Apple's 'Unleashed' Event, in which we're expecting to see the biggest revamp of the MacBook since 2016. And as the internet goes into anticipation hyperdrive, the rumours are getting wilder and wilder. And this last-minute leak suggests the Mac could be about to borrow one of the iPhone's most controversial design features.
COMPUTERS
Trusted Reviews

New MacBook Pro could feature a notch, according to rumours

Apple is taking things up a notch, as new rumours suggest the latest MacBook Pro could feature a notch like the iPhone. It’s fair to say that not many people are a fan of the notch on the iPhone, with the iPhone 13 still featuring the little cut-out rectangle that allows for a front-facing camera to exist within the phone’s display.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Get $30 off Earfun's impressive new Air Pro 2 noise-canceling earbuds

Earfun keeps churning out the true-wireless earbuds and its latest model, the Earfun Air Pro 2, is a good one. Not only does it feature solid active noise cancellation but the sound is also impressive for its modest price. The Earfun Air Pro 2 lists for $79.99, but if you click the instant 10% off coupon on the Amazon product page and then apply the code EAP2CNET at checkout, you get an additional 28% off, bringing the final price down to $49.59 before tax. The code should be good through October 31 or while supplies last.
ELECTRONICS
iclarified.com

New Beats Fit Pro Wireless Earbuds Spotted in iOS 15.1 RC

Apple has leaked new Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds in the latest build of iOS 15.1 seeded to developers, reports 9to5Mac. The earbuds are said to feature Active Noise Cancellation and an H1 chip for quick pairing and 'Hey, Siri' support. 9to5Mac has also learned that the new earbuds will...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds tipped to launch next month

Hot on the heels of the AirPods 3, Apple is on the verge of releasing a new pair of Beats wireless earbuds. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the Beats Fit Pro will launch in the week commencing November 1 with active noise cancellation and Apple's H1 chip for fast pairing with the company's devices and the 'Hey Siri' feature.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy