CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Philippines to review thousands of drugs war killings, if time – justice minister

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 9 days ago

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines Department of Justice (DOJ) will review thousands of killings in...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Philippine forces kill 4 suspected Chinese drug dealers

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police say law enforcers backed by troops have killed four suspected Chinese drug dealers who opened fire at them during a sting operation. The national police chief says more than $5.2 million worth of methamphetamines were recovered. He says the slain Chinese, who allegedly belonged to a major drug trafficking syndicate, drew pistols and shot at law enforcers who pretended to be drug buyers in a residential village in Angeles City in Pampanga province. About a dozen law enforcement and military units had shared intelligence and placed the suspects under surveillance for weeks. Drug trafficking and addiction remain a major problem in the Philippines despite a bloody crackdown launched by President Rodrigo Duterte when he took office in 2016.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Philippines' Duterte says he takes full responsibility for drugs war

MANILA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday he took full responsibility for the bloody war on drugs that has killed thousands of people, but maintained he will never be tried by an international court. "If there is any person who is going to prison, it...
ASIA
KEYT

Philippine forces kill wanted Muslim militant leader

COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military says it has killed one of the country’s most-wanted Muslim militant leaders and his wife who were affiliated with the Islamic State group and were blamed for deadly bomb attacks, killings and extortion in the south for more than a decade. A regional military commander says army and police forces raided a hideout of the Daulah Islamiya group in Maguindanao province and killed its leader, Salahuddin Hassan, and his wife. He says more than two dozen other gunmen managed to escape. Hassan was blamed for bombings including a 2016 attack on a night market that left 15 people dead in Davao city.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War On Drugs#Justice Minister#Manila#Reuters#Doj#Time
Daily Mail

Parents sell Afghan baby girl for $500 to feed the rest of her starving siblings: Daughter was given to a stranger 'who wants her to marry his son' - as country faces total collapse

Starving Afghan families are selling their children in a desperate bid for money after the Taliban takeover put an end to the foreign funds that propped up the fragile economy, leaving it on the brink of collapse. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye travelled to a village outside of Herat, in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Philippines
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy