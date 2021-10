The Great Harvest Bazaar is scheduled for next week in Three Forks. The event will take place Saturday, October 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Three Forks High School Gym. Organizer Brooke McLees said the idea behind the bazaar came from wanting to share all sorts of products for the holiday season in one easy indoor event.

THREE FORKS, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO