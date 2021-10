If I had only one week to deer hunt, I’d pick seven days around Halloween. Over the last three years of hunting and running trail cameras on the same farm in western Wisconsin, I’ve noticed a clear increase in bucks moving during daylight hours around Halloween. Two years ago, I killed our biggest buck on the place on Oct. 24. Last year, the neighbor killed one of the bigger bucks in the area on Oct. 22.

