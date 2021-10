US yields have risen 6-7bps in the 5y to 30y tenor. This has halted the downslide in the Dollar, particularly against low-yielding currencies such as JPY, CHF, and EUR. Despite the market pricing in two full hikes by the Fed by 2022 end, the Dollar has not strengthened as much as real rates remain extremely low due to elevated inflation expectations. The Sterling and the Canadian Dollar look the strongest among G10 currencies. Commodity currencies are outperforming. The Yuan yesterday had strengthened to 6.37 against the Dollar but has given up some gains on a weaker than expected fix by PBoC. 6.35 is an extremely crucial level on the Yuan. The PBoC held loan prime rates unchanged for the 18th successive month. Crude prices continue to hover around 7-year highs.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO