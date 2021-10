From signs to social media, thousands of dollars have poured into each municipal race in Erie County. Ways to campaign have evolved over the years, but despite the growing importance of social media in our elections, traditional methods are still in place, too. "Direct mail is an effective form of communication. It lands in people's mailbox. They see it, whether they want to or not, they see it moving it from the mailbox, to the kitchen counter, and sometimes to the garbage can, but that message still gets across,” Chairman of the Democratic Party, Jim Wertz, told Erie News Now.

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO