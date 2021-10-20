CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poppy Fills Her ‘Amoeba’ Bag With Doom + Black Metal

By Graham Hartmann
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Poppy is the latest guest on Amoeba’s ‘What’s In My Bag?’ segment and she made sure to pick up some black and doom metal albums while browsing the iconic record store. The first album Poppy grabbed was Boris’ 2017 doom metal...

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's Trevor Strnad Working On New Black Metal Project

If you've ever wanted more Trevor Strnad vocals in your life outside The Black Dahlia Murder, then you're (probably) in luck! Strnad has revealed to Jamey Jasta in a new episode of The Jasta Show that he's working on a new black metal band with guitarist Dan Gargiulo (Artificial Brain, ex-Revocation). When asked if he's got any side projects, Strnad revealed he's got a few songs in the works with Gargiulo and would also be interested in doing a punk band.
Yellow Eyes make a rare live appearance with their borderline accessible black metal

Black metal can be a funny genre, in that the better you get at making it, the more likely you are to be put on blast for being inauthentic. Over the genre’s three-decade history, the standard for what is “trve” or “kvlt” has become very strict—if you’re not anonymously releasing completely blown-out, inaccessible cassettes with photocopied black-and-white covers strewn with indecipherable text, you’re a poseur. Part of the reason I love New York band Yellow Eyes so much is that they gracefully and successfully push back on that philosophy. They create black metal that’s lush, completely musically intelligible, borderline catchy, and played with next-level skill. Assuming that “accessible black metal” isn’t a self-canceling impossibility, Yellow Eyes are in its vanguard. They also reject conventional black-metal protocols and aesthetics, including pseudonyms and corpse paint, which could further provoke the heads who are itching to accuse them of being “false,” but I think they’re the perfect entry point to the genre. The band’s most recent release, the wildly epic 2019 album Rare Field Ceiling, was probably my most-listened-to record of that year due to its mind-bending guitar interplay, endless twists and turns, and sweeping, forlorn vocal howls. Yellow Eyes didn’t play live very often even before the pandemic, and Scorched Tundra’s Alexi Front (who’s coproducing this event) tells me this show has been in the works for years—it’s not to be missed.
5 Epic Rock + Metal Songs Inspired by Books, Selected by Twelve Foot Ninja

Australia's Twelve Foot Ninja went big in 2021, not content just releasing Vengeance, their first new album since 2016, but having also dished out an accompanying comic book and a nearly 1,000 page novel, The Wyvern and the Wolf, which dives head-first into the origin story of the fictitious being the band is named after. So, we invited singer Kin Etik to pick his favorite rock and metal songs inspired by books, short stories and other pieces of literature.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mastodon Crush/Redeem You on ‘Hushed and Grim’

Metal? Rock? Prog? Who knows anymore. All we know is that Mastodon are still exceedingly adept at the ageless art of kicking ass. After 21 years on the job, the venerated Atlanta shredders haven’t lost a thunderous step; in fact, on their eighth album, Hushed and Grim, they’ve gained a whole new footing.  Mastodon began as an aggressive sludge-metal group that came of age in the shadow of bands like Sleep and Neurosis. That sludge-ridden “stoner” style saw a boom in the 2000s with acts such as Baroness and Torche, but Mastodon had especially unique success with their early work; so much...
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Black Metal + Mötley Crüe: Rimfrost Reunite for “Killer Instinct” (Track Premiere)

Do you like black metal but do you also fuck with Mötley Crüe riffs? Well then boy do we have a fun track for you!. Rimfrost, recently reunited after their split-up in 2019, are getting set to release two new singles that tell the story of a murderer. The band created a storyline that runs across these two songs with their own made-up killer, taking inspiration from Michael Myers, Jason Vorhees, Leatherface and the like from the classic horror/slasher movies of yesteryear.
ROCK MUSIC
Gojira Release Animated New Video for ‘Sphinx’

Gojira have released an animated new video for the song "Sphinx" off their 2021 record Fortitude. The video was directed and animated by Zev Deans, who's worked with other artists such as Ghost and St. Vincent, and it depicts the band playing in the Egyptian desert in front of a... well, a Sphinx. Ultimately, it's an aesthetically pleasing visual paired with a gut-punching track.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Imha Tarikat: The black metal band waging an exhilarating internal war

30 years the ire of black metal has raged against god and mankind alike in a never-ending quest to assert the self. Imha Tarikat take this even further, casting a critical eye inward to stare into the abyss. “Back when the band started things were pretty rough,” admits Imha Tarikat...
MUSIC
The Death of Punk

No underground genre of music can survive once it becomes a corporate commodity, and punk rock fared the very worst when giant companies used the genre to relate to a generation of kids. The peak of cringe when it comes to punk rock in commercials was discovered by Taco Bell....
ROCK MUSIC
Bad Wolves’ Doc Coyle Plays His Favorite Guitar Riffs

How does Bad Wolves' Doc Coyle get some of those bad man sounds from his guitar? It's a lifetime worth of playing that's taken him through several bands and we dig deeper into his guitar inspirations in this episode of Loudwire's Gear Factor. Like many other musicians, MTV was a...
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Completely Unreadable Band Logo of the Week: Win a Grab Bag of Metal Goodies!

Congrats to reader Dane Butler! Dane correctly identified last week’s logo as belonging to the band Vomitous Mass. For his troubles, Dane wins a grab bag of metal goodies from the MetalSucks Mansion Archives. Mazel tov, Dane!. But don’t be too sad if you lost, ’cause this week I have...
MUSIC
Stereogum

HEALTH & Poppy – “Dead Flowers”

HEALTH is back with another collaborative single following “ISN’T EVERYONE” with Nine Inch Nails and “ANTI-LIFE” with Tyler Bates and Deftones’ Chino Moreno. Now, HEALTH have teamed up with dark-pop performer Poppy on “DEAD FLOWERS.” It’s a sludgy, shoegazey track that verges into industrial territory. Poppy’s ethereal vocals, however, give “DEAD FLOWERS” a slight R&B saunter.
MUSIC
Find out What It Would Sound Like if Blink-182 Wrote Barenaked Ladies’ ‘One Week’

What would it sound like if blink-182 wrote "One Week" instead of the Barenaked Ladies? Youtuber Alex Melton has the answer. Watch the Melton transform "One Week" below. Alex Melton is a self-described, "producer, musician and Pro Tools defender," according to his Youtube channel's description. He takes iconic songs and covers them in a different genre. Some other notable video's of his include: a country version of Blink-182's "I Miss You" and if Blink-182 wrote Journey's "Don't Stop Believing."
MUSIC
Led Zeppelin Are Now on TikTok

Led Zeppelin fans will now be able to do the WAP dance to a Whole Lotta Love. Cool. In a press release, TikTok announced today they've struck a deal to put Zeppelin's entire song catalog on the social media site. Meaning, yes, users can create videos soundtracked to over 100 tunes from their studio and live albums. So get ready for Squid Game tributes set to Stairway and pups rocking out to Black Dog.
MUSIC
Quiet Riot ‘Metal Health’ Mask, Kurt Cobain Teenage Photo + Illustration Hit Julien’s Auctions Block

For those who love their rock memorabilia, Julien's Auctions has some definite finds in store for their upcoming Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll auction taking place next month. Some of the highlights include a teenage photo of Kurt Cobain along with one of the Nirvana frontman's popular drawn illustrations and the iconic mask from Quiet Riot's metal breakout Metal Health album. They join artifacts from Guns N' Roses, Eddie Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson and plenty more heading to the auction block.
MUSIC
Volbeat Unveil Thrashy + Anthemic New Song ‘Becoming’

New album release date is inching closer for Volbeat and the band is sharing yet another new song from their forthcoming album, Servant of the Mind. Take a listen to the new song "Becoming" in the player toward the bottom of this post. "Becoming" opens with some of the thrashiest...
MUSIC
