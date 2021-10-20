CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Philippines to review thousands of drugs war killings, if time – justice minister

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 9 days ago

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines Department of Justice (DOJ) will review thousands of killings in...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Philippine forces kill 4 suspected Chinese drug dealers

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police say law enforcers backed by troops have killed four suspected Chinese drug dealers who opened fire at them during a sting operation. The national police chief says more than $5.2 million worth of methamphetamines were recovered. He says the slain Chinese, who allegedly belonged to a major drug trafficking syndicate, drew pistols and shot at law enforcers who pretended to be drug buyers in a residential village in Angeles City in Pampanga province. About a dozen law enforcement and military units had shared intelligence and placed the suspects under surveillance for weeks. Drug trafficking and addiction remain a major problem in the Philippines despite a bloody crackdown launched by President Rodrigo Duterte when he took office in 2016.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Philippines' Duterte says he takes full responsibility for drugs war

MANILA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday he took full responsibility for the bloody war on drugs that has killed thousands of people, but maintained he will never be tried by an international court. "If there is any person who is going to prison, it...
ASIA
froggyweb.com

Lawyers for MH17 victims intimidated during Dutch trial – RTL News

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – Lawyers who represent the families of 298 people who died when a Malaysia Airlines jet was shot down over Ukraine in 2014, are being intimidated and have been offered protective measures, Dutch broadcaster RTL reported on Thursday. Several members of the team of lawyers, representing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War On Drugs#Justice Minister#Manila#Reuters#Doj#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Philippines
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

Now China launches possible 'satellite-crushing weapon' as President Xi calls on military to 'break new ground' in arms development following hypersonic nuke test

China has launched a new craft into space that the US warns could be a satellite-crushing weapon. Beijing blasted the Shijian 21 satellite into orbit on Sunday aboard a Long March rocket, saying the mission will test 'technologies to... neutralise space debris'. But Washington says the same technology can be...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
MILITARY
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy