UniCredit joins net-zero banking alliance to cut carbon emissions

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Italy’s UniCredit said on Wednesday it had joined the Net-zero Banking alliance (NZBA), a group of banks committed to aligning lending and investment portfolios with net-zero...

