ASML Edges Past Analyst Estimate for Q3 Profit Amid Chip Shortage

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the...

www.usnews.com

smarteranalyst.com

Shopify Q3 Revenue and Profit Miss Estimates

Shopify (SHOP) revenues and profits rose in the third quarter of 2021, but they didn’t beat analysts’ estimates. Shopify’s revenue came in at $1.1 billion for the quarter ended September 30, an increase of 46% from $767.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income was $1.15 billion ($9.00 per share)...
NBC New York

Amazon Web Services Tops Analysts' Estimates on Profit and Revenue

Amazon's cloud unit had more operating income than the company as a whole. Amazon Web Services will build cloud data centers in New Zealand. Amazon's cloud unit grew faster than analysts had expected in the third quarter, as companies continue to rely on its computing and storage infrastructure to run websites and applications.
Jacqueline Wong
MarketWatch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides upbeat 2022 profit outlook, raises longer-term revenue growth view

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Thursday, after the information technology company provided an upbeat earnings outlook for next year, and raised its longer-term revenue growth outlook. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 to $2.10, compared with the FactSet EPS consensus of $1.97. The company also said it expects to buy back at least $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and pay out about $625 million in dividends. Chief Executive Antonio Neri said at the company's virtual securities analyst meeting that there are three distinct trends that have gained traction as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic: 1) explosion of data at the edge which requires secure connectivity; 2) the mandate for a cloud-everywhere experience; and 3) the need to quickly extract value from data to generate insights and build new business models. The company raised its compound annual growth rate for revenue, for 2022 through 2024, to 2% to 4% from 1% to 3%. The stock has run up 24.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.1%.
Shore News Network

Daimler Q3 posts higher profit despite chip shortage

LONDON (Reuters) – Daimler AG on Friday reported a higher quarterly net profit despite a global semiconductor chip shortage that has pummeled the auto industry, as it focused on higher-margin cars and cost cutting. The German premium carmaker posted a quarterly operating profit of 2.6 billion euros ($3 billion), up...
wmleader.com

GM’s profit plunges 40 percent as chip shortage slams production

High prices for trucks and SUVs helped General Motors post a $2.4 billion third-quarter profit, but the income was 40% lower than a year ago due to short supplies of new vehicles because of a global computer chip shortage. The earnings fell from $4 billion last year as sales slumped...
IBTimes

GM Q3 Profit Drops Amid Semiconductor Crunch

General Motors saw a drop in third-quarter profits amid falling car sales caused by the global semiconductor crunch that is expected to persist into 2022, the company reported Wednesday. The automaker suffered significant sales declines across its markets, including the United States and China, the result of depleted inventories due...
moodyonthemarket.com

Chip Shortage Hits Hard at GM Q3 Numbers

General Motors on Wednesday said its net income fell 40 percent in the third quarter to $2.4 billion and North American profits plunged by more than half as the microchip shortage severely disrupted production. But the automaker said it now expects its full-year adjusted earnings to come in at “the...
spectrumnews1.com

Volkswagen lowers sales outlook as chip shortage hits profit

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen lowered its forecast for deliveries to customers Thursday and reported a decrease in operating profits for the third quarter as the global shortage of semiconductors disproportionately hit the company's business in China despite strong demand for its cars there. The company said deliveries in 2021...
MarketWatch

Altria stock slips after adjusted profit misses expectations, while revenue beat

Shaers of Altria Group Inc. slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cigarette and heated tobacco seller reported third-quarter profit that missed expectations while revenue fell but beat forecasts. Net losses widened to $2.7 billion, or $1.48 a share, from $952 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as special items related to the ABI investment, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.22 from $1.19, but missed the FactSet consensus of $1.26. The company recorded a 5-cent charge related to its investment in cannabis company Cronos Group Inc. Revenue fell 4.7% to $6.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $5.73 billion, as smokeable products revenue fell 5.4% and oral tobacco products revenue declined 2.2%. Total cigarette shipment volume fell 12.9% to 24.05 billion sticks, including a 11.9% decline in Marlboro shipments. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $4.58 to $4.62 from $4.56 to $4.62, which compares with the FactSet consensus of $4.62. Altria's stock has slipped 0.3% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
MarketWatch

General Dynamics tops profit expectations but revenue misses

General Dynamics Corp. reported third-quarter profit that rose above expectations but revenue that missed, as the aerospace and defense contractor's technologies, combat and aerospace business segments missed expectations while marine systems beat. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income edged up to $860 million, or $3.07 a share, from $834 million, or $2.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.98. Revenue grew 1.5% to $9.57 billion, but was below the FactSet consensus of $9.85 billion. Among business segments, Aerospace revenue rose 4.6% to $2.07 billion but missed the FactSet consensus of $2.14 billion; Technologies revenue fell 4.0% to $3.12 billion to miss expectations of $3.34 billion; Combat Systems revenue declined 3.1% to $1.75 billion, below expectations of $1.81 billion; and Marine Systems revenue rose 9.6% to $2.64 billion, to beat expectations of $2.58 billion. The stock has run up 37.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.8%.
