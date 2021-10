More history is set to be made Sunday as Cincinnati is poised to move into the No. 2 spot in the new college football rankings when the updated AP Top 25 poll is released. The Bearcats' ranking of No. 3 last week was the program's highest in the AP Top 25, and after running away with a 56-21 win against UCF in Week 7, we expect the voters will move the Bearcats up into the spot that was occupied by Iowa.

