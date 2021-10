Last week, Facebook announced the launch of its long-awaited digital wallet Novi, a blockchain-based platform designed to challenge in the remittances space. Currently launched as a pilot, Novi will initially allow users to send money from the US to Guatemala, using the stablecoin digital currency Pax Dollar, which they can hold in a digital wallet and convert into the local currency. Facebook ultimately plans to use its own cryptocurrency Diem for the service, although cannot do so until it receives approval from US regulators.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO