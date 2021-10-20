CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Actor Michael K. Williams

By Autumn Green
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sep. 6. the world lost yet another icon. Michael K. Williams was best known for his role as Omar Little in HBO series The Wire (2002-2008). The actor is thought to have passed away due to an overdose. Williams was lauded for bringing a multitude of strong Black characters to...

