Bicycle rides, steak cooking contest to benefit Salvation Army

A group of riders reach the top of a climb during a previous Red Kettle Ride. This year's event on Oct. 30 will include rides of 14, 30, 64 and 84 miles. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY FILE] Jeronimo Nisa

Bicycle rides ranging from 14 to 84 miles and a steak cooking competition will be part of the fifth annual Red Kettle Ride fundraiser on Oct. 30 that benefits the Salvation Army's Decatur unit.

“This is one of the only events that I know of that 100% of everything we take in goes directly to the Salvation Army,” said Stuart Lamp, director of the bike rides. “It doesn’t go into any of the event support or anything like that.”

Three of the bike rides are 84, 64 and 30 miles long. Lamp said cyclists on those rides will travel southeast from downtown into other Morgan County communities.

The 84- and 64-mile rides travel toward Somerville and Brewer High in Florette, Lamp said. They get almost to Eva then double back, with the 84-mile ride having an additional loop in the southeast portion of the county. Bikers on the 30-mile ride will turn around in Hartselle.

There is also a Family Fun Ride which follows the Bill Sims Bike Trail toward Point Mallard. “People can go as long as they want to. What we’ve done is just leave it open. There’s no distance requirement,” said Lamp. However, he said, if you make a roundtrip on the Sims trail, it will be 14 miles. All the rides begin at The Decatur Daily parking lot at 201 First Ave. S.E.

Lamp said many of the riders participate to support The Salvation Army and its work. “I’d say probably half of the individuals that participate are doing it because it’s for a really good cause.”

Richard Gregory, chairman of the Salvation Army's local advisory board, said they have raised a lot of money with this event in the past. “We’ve raised over $20,000 (annually) the last three years."

Lamp said the fundraising effort is vital.

“In the past several years, and especially with the pandemic, donations to nonprofits have dropped, and without these critical funds, the work and the good that is done through The Salvation Army’s programs, like so many other nonprofits, is at risk. And we really need that here in Decatur to continue,” Lamp said.

The 84-, 64-, and 30-mile rides start at 8 a.m., while the Family Fun Ride starts at 8:30 a.m.

The steak cook-off will be from 3-4 p.m. Contestants will cook two steaks, one for the judges and one for themselves. To enter, a prospective cook must make a $50 online donation to the Salvation Army and then be chosen at random as one of six contestants. Each donation gives a prospective cook more opportunities to be selected. “Basically, everyone (chosen for) the cook-off does win something,” said Gregory.

According to Gregory, there is one prized job at the cook-off. "The actual best job of the cook-off is to be a judge, because they get to taste some fabulous steaks.”

There is a $45 fee for the 84-mile ride, $40 for the 64-mile event and $35 for the 30-mile option. The Family Fun Ride will cost each family member $25. Registration is open for the rides through Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. There will be no on-site registration this year.

Go to redkettleridedecatur.org to register for the ride or cook-off. The cutoff for entry in the cook-off is 5 p.m. Oct. 27.

All riders must provide either a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the ride or show proof of vaccination. Riders are encouraged to wear a mask when not on their bike and close to others and to social distance.

All fees for the bicycle rides and cook-off will go directly to the Salvation Army.

“We just want you to come out and have a good time,” Lamp said.