North Super Regional play begins for 15 area teams

Hartselle volleyball coach Tanya Lybarger recorded her 1,100th career win last week.

West Morgan coach Alesha Hutto passed the 575-victory mark on Saturday.

Now the most important thing for both coaches is two more wins this week.

If their teams can pull it off, the Tigers and Rebels will advance out of the North Super Regional and to next week’s state tournament in Birmingham.

Play begins today in the North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Two wins on the first day advances a team to the regional semifinals and also the state tournament. Two more wins on the second day means a regional championship and prime seeding at the state tournament.

Advancing to state won’t be easy for any of the 15 area teams competing in the regional. Advancing through the regional is like walking through a minefield. Once you step in it, there’s no easy path to the other side.

“When you look at the bracket, you hope to be in the best possible position to get two wins,” Lybarger said, “but all the teams are so good that there’s really not a best possible position.”

Last year, Hartselle advanced all the way to the Class 6A state championship match before losing to Mountain Brook.

It’s been four years since West Morgan has advanced to the state tournament. That’s a long dry spell for a program that routinely made it to state while competing in Class 3A. The move up to Class 4A has been a challenge.

“I remember telling my girls in 2017 not to take going to state for granted,” Hutto said. “I never dreamed we would miss the next three years. It’s been disappointing because we’ve had some really good teams.”

In Class 6A, No. 9 Hartselle (34-24) opens with unranked Minor. The winner could then face No. 3 Homewood in the second round with a trip to state on the line.

Lybarger is in her 30th season as head coach. Key players for the Tigers are Jadyn Chesser, Grace Tapscott, KJ Jones, Lydia Simmons and sisters Amber and Ashley Holshouser.

In Class 4A, No. 9 West Morgan (39-11) plays Fayette County. The winner could then play No. 3 Deshler in the second round with a trip with one of the ranked teams seeing its season end.

Hutto is in her 14th season as head coach at West Morgan. Key players for the Rebels are Abby Yerby, Karly Terry, Brenna Howard, Kadence Logston and Ellie Jones.

Regional outlook

Class 6A: No. 2 Mountain Brook and No. 8 Hazel Green should be one of the semifinal matchups. Expect Athens to face the Hartselle-Homewood winner in the other semifinals.

Class 5A: No. 7 Lawrence County should open with a win over Corner, but waiting for the Red Devils will be the Ardmore-Alexandria winner. That is more of a state championship match than what you would expect in the second-round at the regional.

No. 6 East Limestone’s second-round opponent could be either No. 5 Madison Academy or No. 9 Hayden. Brewer opens with Parker and then has a possible second-round match with No. 10 Boaz.

Class 4A: The top half of the bracket is loaded with five ranked teams, including No. 9 West Morgan and No. 3 Deshler. No. 10 Priceville opens with No. 7 Jacksonville. Waiting in the second round for the Priceville-Jacksonville winner could be No. 2 Madison County. No. 4 Westminster Christian and No. 8 Brooks would be the favorites to come out of the bottom of the bracket.

Class 3A: No. 5 Danville opens with unranked Hokes Bluff then it could meet No. 10 Lauderdale County in the second round. Elkmont opens with Ohatchee in a match of unranked teams. The winner would probably draw No. 4 Geraldine in the second round.

Class 2A: No. 5 Hatton gets a tough draw to open with No. 9 Westminster-Oak Mountain. Unranked Falkville gets No. 10 Lamar County. Unranked Athens Bible plays Red Bay with the winner probably facing No. 2 Addison in the second round.

Class 1A: Seven of the top 10 teams are competing in the North Regional. No. 7 Lindsay Lane could face No. 4 Covenant Christian in the second round. Unranked Decatur Heritage opens with No. 9 Marion County with the winner drawing No. 8 Sumiton Christian in the second round.

