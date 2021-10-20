CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vile but victorious — Jeremiah 29:10-14

By BRO. MAC WALLS Co-pastor, Eddyville Second Baptist Church
Herald Ledger
 9 days ago

They were from the beginning and will be all throughout the ages. They were not a perfect people though chosen by the Lord. Their rebellious ways were often a problem to the Lord. Their history was a vicious cycle. God would bless them. They would become dissatisfied. They, then would become...

JSTOR Daily

Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
RELIGION
The Independent

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel tells QAnon conference to send their enemies ‘back to hell where they belong’

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel delivered a bizarre speech to a QAnon conference, repeating word-for-word Mel Gibson’s famous battle cry from Braveheart.Mr Caviezel was speaking at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention held in Las Vegas, where he claimed there was an ongoing religious war between Satan and liberal values.He mimicked the fiery speech given by Mr Gibson’s character William Wallace before a battle with the English in his 1995 film Braveheart, including the famous line “you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom”.The 53-year-old went on share familiar...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Path of righteousness... might be WRONG: Millions of Christians could have made the 500-mile Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in vain after study suggests sacred bones at its end may NOT actually belong to Saint James the Great

Since the 9th Century, the Camino de Santiago has been one of the most famous pilgrimages in the world – but all those footsteps may have been in vain. Bones which have long been believed to belong to Saint James the Great, one of Jesus Christ's Twelve Apostles, are held at the Cathedral de Santiago de Compostela in North-West Spain.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Why does the Bible contradict itself?

Q: The Bible says over and over again, “Fear not,” but it also says to “fear God.” Why does the Bible contradict itself? – F.R. A: There are different kinds of fear. Not all fear is wrong. It is right for a child to fear a hot stove or a sharp knife, because those can harm the child. It is right for us also to fear sin and Satan, for they can bring devastation.
RELIGION
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
therecord-online.com

Words of Grace 10/14

After the healing of a leper in a man with the palsy, the people were made that what Jesus was able to do. Filled with fear, they glorified God, saying, “We have seen strange things today” (Luke 5: 26). Jesus was doing amazing things that no ordinary man could do....
RELIGION
Slate

How a corny joke became the preferred way to challenge Christian anti-vaxxers.

The joke goes something like this: A ferocious storm sweeps through a town, and in the aftermath, a man clambers onto his roof to escape the floodwaters. As he sits there, someone in a canoe comes by and offers to carry him to safety. “No thanks,” the man replies. “God will save me.” The man paddles off, and the waters continue to rise. Shortly afterwards, someone in a boat pulls up to offer help. “No thank you,” the man says again. “God will deliver me.” The waters rise higher. Finally, a Coast Guard helicopter appears; someone with a megaphone offers to drop a ladder. “No thank you,” the man says for a final time. “I prayed for God to save me.” The helicopter flies off, the waters engulf the roof, and the man drowns. When the man arrives in heaven, he asks in confusion, “What happened, God? Why didn’t you rescue me?” God replies, “I sent you a canoe, a boat, and a helicopter. What more did you want?”
RELIGION
Herald Ledger

Who is number one? — Matthew 6:33

Maybe I should ask instead who or what is number one in your life? Happiness in many football fans rises or falls by whether their team loses. Lou Holtz, the legendary coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks said that they were going to a bowl game that year if it wasn’t anything but the toilet bowl. Sports mania is an OK thing! I enjoy sports, but there are things much more valuable and praise worthy for you than sports. I remember when schools did not have sports practices on Wednesday nights and schools would let out for church revivals! I wonder if, in principle, that is not contributing to the delinquency of a minor? Like I said, sports is good given its proper place, but there is a higher rating for us to enjoy!
RELIGION
The Independent

Prayer for kidnappers deeply rooted in mission group's faith

When Amish gather for worship each week, they regularly sing the solemn, German-dialect hymns that their spiritual forebears composed nearly five centuries ago in a condition akin to that of 17 missionaries recently kidnapped in Haiti — captivity. Those hymns emerged from miserable prison conditions experienced by early Anabaptists — founders of the movement carried on today by Amish, Mennonites Brethren and others — and their words extolled the virtues of loving one’s tormentors and persevering at risk of persecution, even martyrdom. So when kidnappers in Haiti abducted 12 adult missionaries and five of their children, including an infant,...
RELIGION
The Independent

How some ‘Jewitches’ embrace both Judaism and witchcraft

In a scene from a recently released movie, three older women in a small room slowly walk clockwise around a table covered in candles, chanting curses softly.A scene from the latest “Macbeth” remake? Not exactly: It’s a moment from indie film “A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff ” a musical exploration of spirituality, Jewish identity and the Bernie Madoff case.Its creator, Alicia Jo Rabins, identifies as a Jewish artist and educator who incorporates elements of witchcraft into her practice of Judaism an increasingly common, if still controversial, combination.In both the modern witchcraft and Jewish communities, people are bringing together...
RELIGION
PopSugar

How Afrodescendientes Are Unapologetically Embracing Their Ancestral Spirituality

A decade ago, if you Googled any of the following African religions, Ifá, Santería, Candomblé, Palo, or Vodun, only a spattering of entries would come up, and they'd probably be written from an outsider's anthropological perspective, rather than by the practitioners themselves. As closed oral religions, anyone seeking to learn about them would have struggled to find information that wasn't commercialized, inaccurate, or created in a movie studio. But times are changing.
RELIGION
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shares Sad Health Update On Gideon & Evelyn

Thursday, October 28 is Joy-Anna Forsyth‘s birthday, but she may not get a chance to celebrate today. The former Counting On star is celebrating her 24th birthday. Instead of sharing her exciting birthday plans with fans, she posted a health update about her two kids. For those who don’t know, Joy-Anna and her husband Austin have a son, Gideon, 3, and a daughter, Evelyn, 1. The couple sadly lost a baby halfway through Joy-Anna’s second pregnancy, so Evelyn is their rainbow baby.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
