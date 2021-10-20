Vile but victorious — Jeremiah 29:10-14

Maybe I should ask instead who or what is number one in your life? Happiness in many football fans rises or falls by whether their team loses. Lou Holtz, the legendary coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks said that they were going to a bowl game that year if it wasn’t anything but the toilet bowl. Sports mania is an OK thing! I enjoy sports, but there are things much more valuable and praise worthy for you than sports. I remember when schools did not have sports practices on Wednesday nights and schools would let out for church revivals! I wonder if, in principle, that is not contributing to the delinquency of a minor? Like I said, sports is good given its proper place, but there is a higher rating for us to enjoy!

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO