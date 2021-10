The Newnan Lady Cougars volleyball team claimed their third consecutive region championship in a row Wednesday night. They defeated the East Coweta Lady Indians in straight sets, 25-14, 25-21 and 25-22. After getting dominated in the first set, the Lady Indians brought more scrap to the second. They overcame a 6-0 deficit to take a 12-9 lead in the early stages. The Lady Cougars were just too strong and closed the match out on a Caroline Counts kill.

