A large crowd of family and friends overflowed the parlor at Rose Hill on Sunday as the room was named for the late Barbara Story. Rose Hill is the Lyon County Museum owned and curated by the Lyon County Historical Society. Story was a charter member and organizer of the society in 1980. She died May 14 of this year. Her six children, several grandchildren and her 93-year-old husband, Jim Story, took part in the ceremony. And Lyon County’s official historian, Odell Walker, gave the invocation and gave thanks for Story’s work.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO