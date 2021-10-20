Rio Tinto aims to halve carbon emissions by 2030

(Reuters) – Anglo American said on Friday it aims to halve its indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, as the miner bolsters renewable electricity supply in South America and explores ways to better access metals and minerals. The company said reduction in Scope 3 emissions, or greenhouse gases (GHG) produced...
Rio Tinto has collaborated with Australian steelmaker BlueScope to decarbonise the steelmaking process utilising clean hydrogen instead of coking coal. A related memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed by the two firms to research and design low-emissions processes and technologies. These solutions will be used for the steel value...
Australian diversified major Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO; LSE: RIO; ASX: RIO) has teamed up with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to hunt for critical minerals beneath the Continental Divide near Montana’s Boulder Batholith. Recent studies by the USGS Earth MRI have identified the Boulder Batholith region as having conditions...
Rio Tinto’s (ASX, LON, NYSE: RIO) last pink, red, blue and violet diamonds from its iconic Argyle mine, in the remote east Kimberley region of Western Australia, smashed records on Thursday. Mining ended at Argyle in November 2020, after 37 years of uninterrupted production, during which the mine became the...
Anglo-Australian mining company Rio Tinto has joined forces with carbon storage solutions provider Carbfix to capture carbon dioxide (CO₂) and permanently store it underground at the ISAL aluminium smelter in Iceland. In this regard, the firms signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a strategic alliance. According to the MoU,...
Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) announced a collaboration deal with Carbfix, an academic-industrial partnership that developed a novel approach to capturing and storing CO2. According to the memorandum of understanding signed between the parties, Carbfix will use Rio Tinto’s land surrounding the ISAL smelter in Iceland for onshore CO2 injection in the world’s first carbon mineral storage hub, the Coda Terminal. Liquified CO2 will be captured from European industrial plants’ emissions and transported to Iceland by specifically designed ships operating on sustainable fuel.
Saudi Arabia plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) said Saturday ahead of COP26, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference. The country aims to reach its goal “through its circular carbon economy approach in line with the kingdom’s development plans,” bin Salman said at the Saudi Green Initiative forum.
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s securities regulator has closed its investigation into former Rio Tinto Ltd executive Alan Davies over an alleged $10.5 million payment to a consultant in Guinea, citing insufficient evidence, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. Davies, formerly Rio’s Energy and Minerals chief executive, was fired in...
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. A 15 per cent reduction in emissions is now targeted for 2025, five years earlier than previously, the...
As governments set more ambitious carbon emissions targets and accelerate actions on climate change, Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO; ASX: RIO) unveiled its long term strategy to decarbonize and strengthen performance. The miner’s new target is to reduce scope one and two carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, more than tripling...
Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) and Talon Metals’ (TSX: TLO) Tamarack nickel project in central Minnesota may soon host a machine that removes carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere. Deployment of the device has become a priority for developer CarbonCapture, a California-based climate tech company that recently closed a $35-million Series...
A California startup that aims to suck carbon dioxide from the atmosphere announced $35 million in new investments today from a coalition that includes Rio Tinto PLC, the world’s second-most valuable mining company. CarbonCapture Inc., which launched in 2019, also revealed plans to establish a pilot program for capturing airborne...
The company said it now expected shipments from the Pilbara, its key production region be 320m - 325m tonnes for 2021, at the lower end of previous guidance for 325m - 340m tonnes. The Anglo-Australian miner said “modest delays” to the completion of two mine sites due to a tight...
Mining giant Rio Tinto is being hit by labour shortages in Australia and has been forced to downgrade its production expectations.The company said that it expects to ship between 320 million and 325 million tonnes of iron ore from its Pilbara operations.Rio Tinto has 16 iron mines and employs 13,600 people in the area, in Western Australia north of Perth.These sites were previously expected to ship “at the low end” of 325 million to 340 million tonnes.The company said that it had been delayed finishing a new mine and doing up an old one because of a lack of...
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021-- Carbon Capture Inc. (CarbonCapture), a climate tech company that makes machines that remove CO 2 directly from the atmosphere, today announced the closing of a $35 million Series A funding round and the appointment of Adrian Corless as CEO. CarbonCapture will use the funds to accelerate product development efforts and to establish initial deployments of its renewable energy-powered Direct Air Capture (DAC) systems in locations throughout the U.S., starting with the Tamarack Nickel Project in central Minnesota in partnership with Rio Tinto PLC (LSE: RIO) and Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO).
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 87 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 22. That was a bit less than the average increase of 90 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.548 trillion cubic feet, down 403 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 126 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded down 25.7 cents, or 4.1%, at $5.941 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.884 shortly before the data.
(Reuters) – Australia’s Crown Resorts said on Friday it settled a class-action lawsuit that alleged the casino operator failed to inform shareholders of a marketing campaign in China that led to a sharp fall in shares when staff were detained in 2016. The company said settling the lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/article/us-crown-resorts-lawsuit-idUSKBN1DY028 for...
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Japanese buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are scouting for cargoes to ensure they have adequate supplies of the super-chilled fuel to meet peak heating demand this winter, industry sources told Reuters. A spike in demand from one of the world’s top importers of LNG will likely...
When negotiators from almost 200 countries gather in Glasgow from Oct. 31 for the most important U.N. climate summit since 2015, the priority will be agreeing on how fast each country should cut its carbon emissions in order for the world to avoid catastrophic levels of climate change. The latest U.N. analysis, published Oct. 26 , found that current pledges would lead to a disastrous 2.6°C average global increase in temperatures over the preindustrial era by 2100—well above the Paris Agreement’s target of limiting warming to 1.5°C. And that’s if they even meet those targets, which looks unlikely.
Comments / 0