EAST HANOVER TWP. - A tree service removing a tree on the property on Ridgedale Avenue tipped on its rear from a tree apparently too heavy for it on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to police, Amazing Tree Services of East Hanover was removing a tree on the property of 158 South Ridgedale Ave. near Tiffany Drive at 1:34 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 when the weight of the tree was probably too much for the over-extended crane causing it to lift the front off the ground. No injuries. Only minor damage to a shed is reported at this time, police said.

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO