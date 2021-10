Note: This review does contain minor gameplay spoilers for Inscryption. Read at your own discretion. Inscryption is an infuriating game to explain in detail. It is not because of convoluted or poorly explained gameplay mechanics or questionable aesthetic choices - in many ways, this is Daniel Mullins' most ambitious and polished experience to date. No, it is because the game's fundamental story, overarching goal, tone, and even genre continue to morph, bend, and break the further you get into it, and to discuss any of these segments in any detail can rob the experience of its unpredictable chaotic energy.

