CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UniCredit joins net-zero banking alliance to cut carbon emissions

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Italy’s UniCredit said on Wednesday it had joined the Net-zero Banking alliance (NZBA), a group of banks committed to aligning lending and investment portfolios with net-zero...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Banker

Amalgamated Bank in New York sets plan for net-zero emissions by 2045

Amalgamated Bank in New York said it established formal targets to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its own operations and in its financing. It targets a 49% reduction this decade and aims to reach net zero emissions by 2045. The bank said it is the first in the country...
ENVIRONMENT
101 WIXX

Irish climate chief reassures farmers ahead of carbon cuts announcement

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland will order sharp cuts to agricultural carbon output next week, but warnings it will cost tens of thousands of job losses miss the major opportunities the green agenda will create, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan told Reuters on Thursday. The government will announce a politically divisive climate...
AGRICULTURE
101 WIXX

Exor, Covea clinch $9 billion PartnerRe reinsurer deal on pre-pandemic terms

MILAN (Reuters) -Exor, the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family, has entered a preliminary agreement to sell its PartnerRe re-insurer to French insurance group Covea for $9 billion, bringing home a deal that had been derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. The price tag is unchanged from last year, when Covea...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Bank of Canada ‘exactly right’ now on inflation, rates, former governor says

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Bank of Canada is right to warn that inflation will persist well into next year and to signal that interest rates are likely to start moving higher sooner than previously thought, former Canadian central banker David Dodge said on Thursday. The central bank held https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/bank-canada-signals-it-could-hike-rates-sooner-than-expected-2021-10-27 its...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicredit#Assets Under Management#Italy#Total Assets#Carbon Emissions#Reuters#Nzba
101 WIXX

China toughens loss-absorbing capacity rules for systemically important banks

BEIJING (Reuters) – China published rules on Friday that require its systematically important banks to beef up capacity to absorb losses to head off financial instability. Those banks, which include the country’s four biggest state lenders, must meet specific total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) targets from 2025, the People’s Bank of China, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, and the Ministry of Finance said in a joint statement.
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

India says net zero target date for carbon emissions not a solution

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India said on Wednesday that controlling carbon emissions now should be the priority rather than setting net zero target dates that many countries have announced. India, the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, is under pressure to announce plans to become carbon neutral by mid-century or...
ENVIRONMENT
CFO.com

Starting on the Path to Net-Zero Emissions

The urgency around global warming and climate change is increasing worldwide, with public and private entities feeling pressure to reduce their carbon footprints. According to the recent UN Climate Change Report, limiting human impact on global warming requires reaching at least net-zero CO2 emissions, coupled with significant reductions in other greenhouse gas emissions. Many private sector companies commit to net zero because they feel it’s the right thing; others are influenced by clients, customers, and shareholders. However, all should consider actionable plans to get to net zero.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Deutsche Bank makes profit as recovery reduces bad loans

Deutsche Bank saw its net profit increase 6%, to 329 million euros ($381 million), in the third quarter despite a sharp increase in restructuring costs. The bottom line at Germany's largest bank benefited from fewer loans going bad as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic and credit support from governments and the European Central Bank The bank said Wednesday that its yearslong effort to streamline its business was on track and that 90% of the costs of its transformation were already accounted for.Deutsche Bank had to set aside only 117 million euros ($136 million) for losses on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Phys.org

No 'silver bullet' for UK reaching net zero carbon emissions for electricity

CO2 emissions from electricity in the UK fell by two thirds in the last decade due to several factors working together, rather than a single panacea. This decline, faster than in any other large country, was driven by a complex interplay of policies and events, according to research from Imperial College London published today in the journal Joule on the Science Direct website. Though the UK is two thirds of the way there, if the country is to meet the Government's own target of net zero emissions from electricity by 2035, there will need to be further policies and changes, say the authors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Cognizant Commits to Net Zero Emissions By 2030

Company Executes on Its ESG Agenda, Prioritizing Clean Energy Sourcing and Energy Efficiency Among Environmental Initiatives. Cognizant announced it will achieve net zero emissions by 2030, a new milestone set out as part of the company’s ongoing environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda to become a more sustainable business. “Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Mother Jones

Cement Makers Commit to Large Emissions Reductions by 2030

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Cement makers around the world have pledged to cut their greenhouse gas...
ENVIRONMENT
101 WIXX

Spain’s Cellnex posts wider nine-month net loss, core earnings grow 59%

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Europe’s largest mobile phone tower operator Cellnex said on Thursday its nine-month net loss widened 73% to 145 million euros ($169.36 million) on higher amortizations and costs from acquisitions, while core earnings grew 59%. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.3 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
101 WIXX

UK mortgage approvals hit 14-month low as tax break ends

LONDON (Reuters) -British banks and building societies granted the fewest new mortgages for house purchase in more than a year last month as the government prepared to end a tax break on home purchases, Bank of England data showed on Friday. Consumer lending also slowed more sharply than expected, which...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy