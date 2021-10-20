UniCredit joins net-zero banking alliance to cut carbon emissions

The urgency around global warming and climate change is increasing worldwide, with public and private entities feeling pressure to reduce their carbon footprints. According to the recent UN Climate Change Report, limiting human impact on global warming requires reaching at least net-zero CO2 emissions, coupled with significant reductions in other greenhouse gas emissions. Many private sector companies commit to net zero because they feel it’s the right thing; others are influenced by clients, customers, and shareholders. However, all should consider actionable plans to get to net zero.
