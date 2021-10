California High School volleyball was back on the road last Tuesday night. This time, their schedule took them to the small town of Westphalia to take on the Fatima High School Lady Comets. However, the Lady Pintos would again be plagued by injuries entering a match. They lost senior Lauren Friedrich to a shoulder injury, and junior Emma Parish would also miss the match after suffering a concussion during the previous Thursday's match at Helias Catholic.

CALIFORNIA, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO