CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Venice PIO shares good news

By STAFF REPORT
yoursun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE — Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson is on leave for the best possible reason — an addition to her...

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Related
yoursun.com

Clinch named Venice's assistant city manager

VENICE — City Manager Ed Lavallee announced the promotion of James Clinch to assistant city manager Wednesday. Clinch, who grew up in Venice, was the city's Public Works and Asset Management director at the time of the promotion. It was effective immediately, so he's "kind of been wearing two hats," he said.
POLITICS
yoursun.com

Sea horse becomes an eagle for police department

The Venice Art Center recently introduced Mermaids and Seahorses to the Community as their FantaSea Venice fundraising project. The whimsical and mysterious looking sculptures add an adventure to an already pretty landscape. Not far from downtown on east Venice Avenue in front of the new Venice Police Department sets the magnificent Valor.
ANIMALS
yoursun.com

Charlotte free and clear of red tide

ENGLEWOOD — For the first time in months, Charlotte County is free of detectable concentrations of the red tide algae. While natural to the Gulf in small concentrations, area beaches and bays have seen algae blooms on and off — mostly on — since early July. But Wednesday, the Florida...
SCIENCE
Winona Daily News

COLLECTIONS: Stories for Good, a series in the Daily News

The Daily News and the Winona Nonprofit Alliance are pleased to introduce Stories For Good — a weekly column featuring success stories, news, and opportunities to volunteer and connect with local nonprofits working tirelessly to serve the Winona community and surrounding area. Enjoy and share this growing collection.
WINONA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pio#Venice Pio#Venice Public Information#Manatee Memorial Hospital
ministrymatters.com

The good news of complete desperation

Have you ever considered what type of burning bush Moses encountered when God showed up? The invasive species called "burning bush" (euonymus alatus) takes its colloquial name from the story. Exodus 3 tells us the bush was aflame though not consumed when Moses spotted it in the wilderness. Putting plant...
RELIGION
yoursun.com

Good news for Charlotte County Imagination Library

The Charlotte Community Foundation recently donated $2,600 to the Charlotte County Imagination Library, a nonprofit that provides free books to preschool-age children whose parents or guardians register them. The gift will increase the number of children in the program and enhance the Imagination Library’s participation in Arts in the Park,...
CHARITIES
yoursun.com

Manatee misinformation

Regarding the Nov. 29 story about manatees (“Watch for manatees moving to warm waters), why does the FWC make such a big deal out of protecting manatees. They don’t even belong here in the first place. In the 1950s, water hyacinths were taking over the canals so the government imported manatees from South America to eat them. They get too cold in winter because they’re from the tropics. Over the years the manatees had to move out to salt water because they overpopulated in the canals. Now they eat all the seagrass, which is why we don’t have good fishing like they used to. Instead of protecting the manatees, they should catch them and send them back where they belong. Then we could get rid of the manatee zones and maybe the fishing would get better.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
yoursun.com

Halloween Happenings & Fall Festivals

11 a.m.- 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Grace United Methodist Church, 400 Field Ave. E., Venice. 941-488-1374. Candy, bounce houses. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Colonial Baptist Church of Venice, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice. Register at 941-492-4678 or cbcvenice.org. Spooky Stories and Ghost Tours at The Point. Evening...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
yoursun.com

Biz showcase features dozens of companies

The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Business Showcase offers the public the chance to learn about more than 50 local businesses. The free event is Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the concourse at CoolToday Park, 18800 South West Villages Parkway, Venice. Vendors will be...
SMALL BUSINESS
yoursun.com

Column: Punta Gorda Halloween tradition dates back 90 years

Good Day to all. Here is my annual Halloween column. Hope to see everyone on West Marian Avenue Sunday evening at its corner with McGregor Street. The Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club will be handing out glow ropes while they last. Bring your “trick or treaters” by to get one. Did...
POLITICS
ABC15 Arizona

Capitol dome getting a facelift

When we think of the capitol dome, it’s a brilliant copper shining against a deep blue sky. But the past decade has not been kind. Today the dome looks more like your grandmother’s copper bottom pot left on the stove too long.
POLITICS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Cathedral displaying St. Padre Pio relics

Relics of St. Padre Pio will be displayed after the 4 p.m. Mass on Nov. 6 and after the 10 a.m. Mass on Nov. 7 until 4:30 p.m. in the atrium of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield. Four first-class relics and one second-class will be available to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
yoursun.com

ServisFirst Bank announces Venice promotions

VENICE -- ServisFirst Bank recently announced the promotions of key Venice employees, including Joe Cataldo to vice president, business banker; Suzanne Johnson to assistant vice president, branch manager; and Rob Rowe to assistant branch manager, commercial support officer. “The Venice team has had a successful first year,” said Brent Dykstra,...
BUSINESS
mystar106.com

Good News: Beer, Kittens, and a Pandemic Love Story

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds . . . 1. A 106-year-old woman in Pennsylvania named Margaret Dilullo recently said the secret to her longevity is drinking a Yuengling lager every day. So on Thursday, Yuengling showed up with a truckload of beer for her.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy