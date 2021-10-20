Venice PIO shares good news

Regarding the Nov. 29 story about manatees (“Watch for manatees moving to warm waters), why does the FWC make such a big deal out of protecting manatees. They don’t even belong here in the first place. In the 1950s, water hyacinths were taking over the canals so the government imported manatees from South America to eat them. They get too cold in winter because they’re from the tropics. Over the years the manatees had to move out to salt water because they overpopulated in the canals. Now they eat all the seagrass, which is why we don’t have good fishing like they used to. Instead of protecting the manatees, they should catch them and send them back where they belong. Then we could get rid of the manatee zones and maybe the fishing would get better.

