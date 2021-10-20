Philippines to review thousands of drugs war killings, if time – justice minister

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police say law enforcers backed by troops have killed four suspected Chinese drug dealers who opened fire at them during a sting operation. The national police chief says more than $5.2 million worth of methamphetamines were recovered. He says the slain Chinese, who allegedly belonged to a major drug trafficking syndicate, drew pistols and shot at law enforcers who pretended to be drug buyers in a residential village in Angeles City in Pampanga province. About a dozen law enforcement and military units had shared intelligence and placed the suspects under surveillance for weeks. Drug trafficking and addiction remain a major problem in the Philippines despite a bloody crackdown launched by President Rodrigo Duterte when he took office in 2016.
MANILA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday he took full responsibility for the bloody war on drugs that has killed thousands of people, but maintained he will never be tried by an international court. "If there is any person who is going to prison, it...
COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military says it has killed one of the country’s most-wanted Muslim militant leaders and his wife who were affiliated with the Islamic State group and were blamed for deadly bomb attacks, killings and extortion in the south for more than a decade. A regional military commander says army and police forces raided a hideout of the Daulah Islamiya group in Maguindanao province and killed its leader, Salahuddin Hassan, and his wife. He says more than two dozen other gunmen managed to escape. Hassan was blamed for bombings including a 2016 attack on a night market that left 15 people dead in Davao city.
The U.S. government is reportedly secretly issuing warrants for Google to provide user data on anyone typing in certain search terms, raising fears that innocent online users could get caught up in serious crime investigations at a greater frequency than previously thought.
On Monday, an autopsy report ruled the cause of death of Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old man cited as a “person of interest” in the homicide of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, as “inconclusive.” The autopsy ruling is the latest loose end in what feels like a tangle of loose ends in the effort to uncover the circumstances of both deaths.
The London police officer who raped and murdered Sarah Everard after kidnapping her in March has been sentenced to a whole-life term without the possibility of parole. The rare sentence means Couzens, 48, will likely die in prison. Passing sentence at the Old Bailey, Lord Justice Fulford said: "Sarah Everard...
A Wisconsin judge has ruled that the word “victim” cannot be used to describe the two Black Lives Matter protesters killed by Kyle Rittenhouse when his trial starts next week. According to ABC 7 in Chicago, Judge Bruce Schroeder announced his decision during a last minute pre-trial hearing on Monday...
We may never know the full truth regarding the tragic death of Gabby Petito, what caused Brian Laundrie to strangle his fiancée, and what his whereabouts were from the moment Gabby was reported missing. But what we do know…. His parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, are shady as all hell.
Starving Afghan families are selling their children in a desperate bid for money after the Taliban takeover put an end to the foreign funds that propped up the fragile economy, leaving it on the brink of collapse. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye travelled to a village outside of Herat, in the...
A high-profile murder case that produced no guilty verdicts is now in a civil trial, with the accused billionaire heiress in China, but the depositions show the suspects are all still pinning it on the others. Some of you may remember the Hillsborough Heiress murder trial of 2019, with a...
On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
A viral video of a single mother who was sentenced to death on Oct. 15 for drug-related offences is generating online discussion about women’s rights and capital punishment in Malaysia. According to local reports, 55-year-old Hairun Jalmani received the death penalty last week at the Tawau High Court in Sabah,...
Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department continues to stand by the findings of the DOJ watchdog that fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe lied under oath to investigators during a leak investigation despite the Biden DOJ reversing his firing and settling his lawsuit against it with a big payout.
Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.”
Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court.
One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
China has launched a new craft into space that the US warns could be a satellite-crushing weapon. Beijing blasted the Shijian 21 satellite into orbit on Sunday aboard a Long March rocket, saying the mission will test 'technologies to... neutralise space debris'. But Washington says the same technology can be...
A Japanese flight attendant reported a co-worker to the police after he followed her to her apartment and appeared in the area on at least ten occasions. According to police, the man is an employee of the same company the commissioner works for, denied the charge, Fuji TV reported. The...
ABUJA, Nigeria—Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, who was found dead at her home in the western Kenya town of Iten on Oct. 13, had threatened to divorce her husband and suspected killer weeks before her death, sources who knew her closely told The Daily Beast. Tirop was found with stab...
DENPASAR, Indonesia (CBS) — Heather Mack, an Oak Park woman convicted of helping her boyfriend kill her mother, has been released from a prison in Indonesia.
She is set to be deported back to the U.S. on Friday.
Mack and her boyfriend were convicted in 2015 of killing Sheila von Wiese Mack.
Mack was sentenced to 10 years, as judges ruled she deserved leniency because she had recently given birth at the time, and her baby daughter, Stella, needed her mother.
Her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, was sentenced to 18 years, also receiving leniency from the judges – who said he showed remorse for...
