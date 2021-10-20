UniCredit joins net-zero banking alliance to cut carbon emissions

CO2 emissions from electricity in the UK fell by two thirds in the last decade due to several factors working together, rather than a single panacea. This decline, faster than in any other large country, was driven by a complex interplay of policies and events, according to research from Imperial College London published today in the journal Joule on the Science Direct website. Though the UK is two thirds of the way there, if the country is to meet the Government's own target of net zero emissions from electricity by 2035, there will need to be further policies and changes, say the authors.

