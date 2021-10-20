UniCredit joins net-zero banking alliance to cut carbon emissions

Climate change is unique among the major issues we face. The choices we make today will affect, for good or ill, the lives of our children, our grandchildren, and future generations living hundreds of years from now. The heat domes, hurricanes, floods, and fires of the past summer have shown us that half-measures and calls for more research will not get the job done. It’s time we face this challenge head-on and recognize it as an opportunity to spur the growth of new industries and new jobs that protect our air and water, our health, and our homes.
