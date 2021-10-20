CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UniCredit joins net-zero banking alliance to cut carbon emissions

By Thomson Reuters
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Italy’s UniCredit said on Wednesday it had joined the Net-zero Banking alliance (NZBA), a group of banks committed to aligning lending and investment portfolios with net-zero...

American Banker

Amalgamated Bank in New York sets plan for net-zero emissions by 2045

Amalgamated Bank in New York said it established formal targets to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its own operations and in its financing. It targets a 49% reduction this decade and aims to reach net zero emissions by 2045. The bank said it is the first in the country...
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Flight comeback fuels Air France-KLM’s return to quarterly core profit

PARIS (Reuters) – Air France-KLM returned to core profits in the late summer, beating the Franco-Dutch airline group’s own expectations as passenger numbers almost doubled thanks to easing coronavirus travel curbs. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached 796 million euros ($930.13 million) in July to September,...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

India says net zero target date for carbon emissions not a solution

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India said on Wednesday that controlling carbon emissions now should be the priority rather than setting net zero target dates that many countries have announced. India, the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, is under pressure to announce plans to become carbon neutral by mid-century or...
ENVIRONMENT
CFO.com

Starting on the Path to Net-Zero Emissions

The urgency around global warming and climate change is increasing worldwide, with public and private entities feeling pressure to reduce their carbon footprints. According to the recent UN Climate Change Report, limiting human impact on global warming requires reaching at least net-zero CO2 emissions, coupled with significant reductions in other greenhouse gas emissions. Many private sector companies commit to net zero because they feel it’s the right thing; others are influenced by clients, customers, and shareholders. However, all should consider actionable plans to get to net zero.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Net zero goals aren't the solution, says India before COP26

The solution to climate change is not setting net zero carbon emissions targets as dozens of nations have done, India s federal environment minister said. Instead, rich countries need to acknowledge their “historic responsibility" for emissions and protect the interests of developing nations and those vulnerable to climate change, said the minister, Bhupender Yadav.India — the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States — is committed to “being part of the solution” at the upcoming United Nations climate summit in Glasgow Yadav said. India is among the few countries on course to reach...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenBiz

How banks can accelerate net-zero emissions commitments

The latest science shows that global emissions must reach "net-zero" by midcentury to prevent the worst effects of climate change. Finance — including from the banking sector — will play a key role in getting there. Climate action requires major investments, while at the same time, financial flows must shift away from climate-harmful activities.
ENVIRONMENT
foodmanufacture.co.uk

UK brewers launch net zero emissions roadmap

Members of the UK’s brewing industry have launched a roadmap to net zero carbon emissions ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26). Led by the British Beer & Pub Association, Zero Carbon Forum and Carbon, the roadmap is broken up into three ‘scopes’ for reporting purposes, in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Account and Reporting Standard.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Deutsche Bank makes profit as recovery reduces bad loans

Deutsche Bank saw its net profit increase 6%, to 329 million euros ($381 million), in the third quarter despite a sharp increase in restructuring costs. The bottom line at Germany's largest bank benefited from fewer loans going bad as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic and credit support from governments and the European Central Bank The bank said Wednesday that its yearslong effort to streamline its business was on track and that 90% of the costs of its transformation were already accounted for.Deutsche Bank had to set aside only 117 million euros ($136 million) for losses on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Blade

To the editor: Seize chance to cut carbon emissions now

Climate change is unique among the major issues we face. The choices we make today will affect, for good or ill, the lives of our children, our grandchildren, and future generations living hundreds of years from now. The heat domes, hurricanes, floods, and fires of the past summer have shown us that half-measures and calls for more research will not get the job done. It’s time we face this challenge head-on and recognize it as an opportunity to spur the growth of new industries and new jobs that protect our air and water, our health, and our homes.
ENVIRONMENT
AdWeek

Getting Brands to Commit to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions

Climate news seems to get bleaker by the day. From a Texas-sized island of plastic swirling in the Pacific Ocean to mountains of discarded clothing washing up on the shores of Ghana, consumers are paying attention. And they’re demanding action and accountability from brands.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

No 'silver bullet' for UK reaching net zero carbon emissions for electricity

CO2 emissions from electricity in the UK fell by two thirds in the last decade due to several factors working together, rather than a single panacea. This decline, faster than in any other large country, was driven by a complex interplay of policies and events, according to research from Imperial College London published today in the journal Joule on the Science Direct website. Though the UK is two thirds of the way there, if the country is to meet the Government's own target of net zero emissions from electricity by 2035, there will need to be further policies and changes, say the authors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

McKnight Foundation joins 2050 net-zero emission drive

BOSTON (Reuters) – The McKnight Foundation on Monday said holdings in its $3 billion portfolio would produce net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, becoming the largest private U.S. foundation to lay out such a goal. Officials of the Minnesota-based foundation said it would continue cutting heavy emitters from its...
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

World’s largest aluminium recycler Novelis to expand China plant

LONDON (Reuters) – The world’s largest aluminium recycler, Novelis, will invest $375 million in its Zhenjiang operation in China to expand recycling and production for aluminium products used in the auto industry, the company said on Friday. Metal recycling will play an important role in the energy transition, which includes...
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Bosch to invest more than 400 million eur in chip production

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German technology group Robert Bosch has earmarked more than 400 million euros ($467 million) for investments in microchip production in Germany and Malaysia next year to ease a global shortage. A lack of chips for automakers has disrupted vehicle production around the world, with suppliers relying almost...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

UK mortgage approvals hit 14-month low as tax break ends

LONDON (Reuters) -British banks and building societies granted the fewest new mortgages for house purchase in more than a year last month as the government prepared to end a tax break on home purchases, Bank of England data showed on Friday. Consumer lending also slowed more sharply than expected, which...
BUSINESS

