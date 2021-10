The Fed’s long awaited tapering announcement will headline the coming week, with the October jobs report adding to the excitement. The Reserve Bank of Australia also has scheduled a regular meeting. However, it is the Bank of England that could roil markets the most as it ponders whether to raise rates early to fight burgeoning inflation. Employment data in Canada and New Zealand will be the other highlights on the data front, while OPEC’s monthly get-together is unlikely to yield any change in plans to normalize production.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO