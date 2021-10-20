CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Yen skids to four-year low as stocks rally with Treasury yields

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. bonds drove currencies on Wednesday, with a rise in long-term rates pushing the dollar to an almost four-year high on the yen, but a decline in shorter-dated yields putting it on the back foot against most other major peers. The dollar and yen were also...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Treasury Department#Yen#Europe#Reuters#Japanese#Early Federal Reserve#Aussie#Fed#Fx#National Australia Bank#The Bank Of England
MarketWatch

Gold futures reclaim the $1,800-an-ounce mark

Gold futures climbed Thursday to reclaim the $1,800 mark. Prices for the metal got a lift as third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data missed expectations, easing concerns of a quicker liftoff in U.S. interest rates, said Chris Gaffney, president of World Markets at TIAA Bank. "Gold is widely seen as an inflation hedge, and rising inflation expectations should lend support to the price of precious metals." The GDP miss will help justify Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's arguments that "the economy is not in danger of overheating and interest rates will remain very accommodative for the foreseeable future." December gold rose $3.80, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,802.60 an ounce, the first most-active contract finish above $1,800 since Monday.
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

10-Year Treasury Yield Climbs Back Above 1.6% Ahead of Data

September's personal consumption expenditure price index, which is one indicator of inflation, is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Personal income and spending data for September is also expected to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed back above 1.6% on Friday morning,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as stocks shake off third-quarter GDP slowdown

Stocks ended higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at records as investors shook off data showing U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter. A strong run of corporate earnings continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 239 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 35,729, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 45 points, or 1%, to end near 4,596, topping its previous record close set on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite ended near 15,448, surging 213 points, or 1.4%, to exceed the record close set on Sept. 7. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product for the period. That marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Shore News Network

Marketmind: Halloween scare on markets

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee. Some ghoulish pre-Halloween drama this week on global bond markets but it hasn’t really spooked equity markets, which have marched higher even as short-end government bond yields explode — the tech-heavy Nasdaq in particular, hit a new record high on Thursday.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Oil rally resumes as OPEC+ seen keeping supply tight

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil rose further above $84 a barrel on Friday, within sight of a multi-year high hit this week, as expectations OPEC and its allies will keep supply tight countered rising U.S. inventories and the prospect of more Iranian exports. Algeria said on Thursday a crude output increase...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

European consumer prices hit highest level in over 13 years

Consumer prices across the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency have spiked to the highest level in over 13 years. Eurostat the European Union's statistics agency, said Friday that inflation across the bloc rose to 4.1% in the year through October. That's up from September's equivalent rate of 3.4% and represents the highest annual increase in inflation since July 2008, when inflation was also 4.1%.Inflation in the 19 countries, like elsewhere in the world, has been spiking higher in recent months as the global economy starts to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. The spike is...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

58K+
Followers
22K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy