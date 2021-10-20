CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India delays COVID-19 vaccine supplies to WHO-backed COVAX, sources say

By Reuters
 9 days ago
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India has delayed committing supplies of vaccine to the COVAX global sharing effort, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, a day after one of its key backers, the WHO, said the agency could not “cut corners” to approve a domestically developed vaccine. The world’s biggest vaccine...

Public Radio International PRI

A milestone for India: 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. India has reached a milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. Now, half of the country’s nearly 1.4 billion people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and many of those shots have come in the past few months, following a slow initial roll out. Still, millions of Indians are yet to receive a single dose of the jab. Meanwhile in Russia, Moscow announced a new set of restrictions that will shut down restaurants, cinemas and non-food stores, as the country hit a new record in the daily numbers of new coronavirus infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 45 million Russians are fully vaccinated in a country with a population of 146 million.
Reuters

France donates COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria under COVAX scheme

ABUJA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria has received 501,600 doses of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine from the French government through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, a senior health official said on Thursday. Faisal Shuaib, head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said the country also received 434,400 doses of...
The Independent

No clearance yet for India’s homegrown Covaxin jab, as WHO seeks ‘additional clarifications’

An independent technical advisory committee of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has sought “additional clarifications” from Covaxin makers, lengthening the wait for India’s homegrown jab to get the world body’s clearance.Covaxin’s Hyderabad-based manufacturer Bharat Biotech has been awaiting a nod for the global health agency since April, when it had submitted an expression of interest for emergency-use listing.It is India’s first indigenously made Covid-19 vaccine and one of the three jabs currently being used in the country’s inoculation drive. India’s drugs control body had approved the restricted emergency use of Covaxin in January. As of 27 October, 118 million doses...
FiercePharma

Pfizer strong-armed governments in COVID-19 vaccine supply talks, report says

Pfizer is playing a leading role in producing vaccines against COVID-19, but new documents released by Public Citizen shine a light on the company's aggressive tactics when negotiating supply deals. In draft and final deals with the U.S., the U.K., Brazil and other countries, Pfizer retained rights to "silence" governments...
ShareCast

Novavax shares plummet on report of further delays in Covid-19 vaccine

The company, a key supplier to COVAX, the international effort to supply Covid-19 vaccines to lower and middle-income countries, was reportedly having difficulties showing regulators that it can meet their quality standards, Politico reported citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. In particular, the company was thought to be...
World Bank Blogs

Rolling out COVID-19 Vaccines in Malawi Amid Hesitancy and Supply Challenges

COVID-19 vaccine uptake among the eligible population is slow due to availability and hesitancy. More than half a million people have been vaccinated since March 2021. $37 million has been made available to support Malawi’s health systems response to COVID-19, including vaccine purchase and deployment. LILONGWE, October 19, 2021— One...
Birmingham Star

Will make India self-sufficient in COVID-19 vaccine, says Cyrus Poonawala

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): While appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's landmark achievement of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs, Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman of Serum Institute of India (SII) said that they will make India self-sufficient in the COVID-19 vaccine which will be available at the lowest possible price in the world.
biospace.com

Manufacturing Issues Deliver More Delays for Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine

Gaithersburg, Maryland - based Novavax is reportedly having problems getting its COVID-19 vaccine to the finish line. Shares plunged more than 23% in premarket trading today after reports that it is having manufacturing problems. The company, however, responded in a press release, stating, “Novavax confirms our confidence in our ability...
Marietta Daily Journal

WHO calls on wealthier countries to stand back on vaccine supplies

BERLIN — The World Health Organization has called on wealthier countries to stand back on coronavirus vaccine supplies for the benefit of needier countries. "The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday evening at the World Health Summit in Berlin.
The Independent

World faces shortage of syringes as COVID vaccine doses rise

African health officials and the United Nations are warning of a looming shortage of more than 2 billion syringes for mainly low- and middle-income countries around the world as the supply of COVID-19 doses rises, and routine vaccinations could be affected, too.The U.N. children’s agency said the shortfall would affect up to 2.2 billion auto-disposable syringes that lock automatically to prevent them from being used again. “We are not anticipating a significant supply shortage of the more standard syringes used in high-income countries,” the agency said in a statement. It blamed “significantly higher demand," supply chain disruptions, national bans...
AFP

India vows to take up 'climate justice' combat at COP26

India will be a fighter for "climate justice" at the upcoming COP26 summit, seeking to make rich nations pay for measures to ease rising temperatures, the country's environment minister said Wednesday. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India would set out what extra efforts it is ready to make "at the appropriate place and the appropriate time."
AFP

WHO wants $23.4 bn for Covid plan

The World Health Organization said Thursday it needed $23.4 billion over the next 12 months for its plan to conquer Covid-19, urging the G20 to show some leadership and pay up. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus bluntly told the Group of 20 global powers, meeting this weekend in Rome, they could no longer leave poorer countries hanging out to dry in the pandemic. Tedros said the money was needed to secure Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatments -- and potentially prevent another five million deaths in the crisis. The G20 "have the ability to make the political and financial commitments that are needed to end this pandemic", Tedros told a press conference.
