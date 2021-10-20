CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil dips as China considers intervention to ease coal crunch

By Reuters
 9 days ago
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after the Chinese government stepped up efforts to tame record high coal prices and ensure coal mines operate at full capacity as Beijing moved to ease a power shortage. Chinese coal prices and other commodity prices slumped in early trade, which in...

MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures drop by nearly 7%; U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher

Natural-gas futures suffered a drop of almost 7% on Thursday, with prices pressured by recent reports Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom to send more natural gas to Europe next month. Oil futures, meanwhile, finished with a modest gain, a day after losing more than 2% on news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. December natural gas fell 42 cents, or 6.7%, to settle at $5.782 per million British thermal units. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb of 87 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 87 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 22. That was a bit less than the average increase of 90 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.548 trillion cubic feet, down 403 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 126 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded down 25.7 cents, or 4.1%, at $5.941 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.884 shortly before the data.
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
Shore News Network

Oil rally resumes as OPEC+ seen keeping supply tight

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil rose further above $84 a barrel on Friday, within sight of a multi-year high hit this week, as expectations OPEC and its allies will keep supply tight countered rising U.S. inventories and the prospect of more Iranian exports. Algeria said on Thursday a crude output increase...
KTLA

G20 leaders to confront fuel and utility prices, other economic woes

Leaders of the Group of 20 countries gathering for their first in-person summit since the pandemic took hold will confront a global recovery hampered by a series of stumbling blocks: an energy crunch spurring higher fuel and utility prices, new COVID-19 outbreaks and logjams in the supply chains that keep the economy humming and goods headed to […]
CNN

Home heating prices are skyrocketing, and there's nothing Biden can do about it

New York (CNN Business) — Americans are already dealing with sticker shock at the grocery store and when filling up at the pump. Next up: Home heating bills. US households that rely on natural gas for heating will spend an average of $746 to heat their homes this winter, up 30% from last winter, according to the Energy Information Administration. Retail natural gas prices are expected to hit the highest levels since the winter of 2005-2006.
Shore News Network

Amazon, Apple earnings curb stocks frenzy, euro off 1-month highs

LONDON (Reuters) – Amazon and Apple earnings curbed enthusiasm for global equities on Friday, though the euro held near one-month highs on euro zone rate rise hopes. Amazon.com reported a slump in profit late on Thursday that it expects will continue through the holiday quarter, as higher pay to attract workers and other operational disruptions diminish the company’s windfall from online shopping.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
CNBC

Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 1.42%, or $1.28, to trade at $85.12 a barrel after closing at the highest...
AFP

Transportation slump drags down US durable goods in September

Orders for big-ticket US manufactured goods declined for the first time in five months in September, largely due to falling orders for planes and cars, according to government data released Wednesday. Durable goods orders last month fell by 0.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from August, the Commerce Department reported, but the September decrease was less severe than analysts forecast. A 2.3 percent drop in transportation orders drove the decline, according to the data, with non-defense aircraft orders, such as Boeing's jets, decreasing 27.9 percent in the month. However, if the transportation sector is excluded, overall orders climbed 0.4 percent, which Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics called "a sign that many businesses stayed optimistic on the economic outlook even as the Delta variant continued to spread across the country."
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

