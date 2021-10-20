At least 34 dead after floods in north India

Police have launched an investigation after several hundred students in Indian-administered Kashmir celebrated India's recent defeat to Pakistan in the cricket World Cup, officials said Wednesday. Anti-India sentiment is widespread and deep in the Muslim-majority territory where an armed rebellion has raged for decades by Kashmiris wanting independence or to be part of Pakistan. Around 300 students in two top Srinagar medical colleges gathered in two hostels watching the match on Sunday and burst into celebrations when Pakistan crushed India in the high-octane contest in Dubai. Videos of the students shouting "Long live Pakistan" went viral. Footage also showed thousands of people in the city and several other towns cheering on the streets and setting off firecrackers in support of Pakistan, which like India also claims divided Kashmir in full.

