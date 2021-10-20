CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 34 dead after floods in north India

By Reuters
 9 days ago
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – At least 34 people have died following days of heavy rains in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand, the state’s chief minister said, as rescuers continued work to free those stranded on Wednesday. Aerial footage of the affected areas showed...

abc17news.com

Floods, landslides kill at least 28 people in southern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials are predicting more rain as the death toll from floods and landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala rose to 28. Since the ferocious downpours began last week, swollen rivers have decimated bridges, and vehicles and homes have been swept away. Several dams were nearing full capacity. A top meteorologist says the increased rainfall is linked to climate change and warmer oceans. The heavy rainfall resulted from a low-pressure area that formed over the southeastern Arabian sea and Kerala. It was expected to ease Monday, but the Meteorological Department warned that new rain-bearing winds would hit the region starting Wednesday, bringing more precipitation.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

At least 3 dead in apparent gas explosion in north China

An apparent gas explosion gutted part of a high rise in northern China on Thursday morning, killing at least three people and injuring 30.It occurred at a hotel in Shenyang a city of more than 8 million people and a major industrial center that is in the process of renovating and replacing decaying gas lines, state media reported. Images posted online by news website The Paper and state broadcaster CCTV showed a cloud of dust and debris blowing onto a busy street, leaving the bottom three floors of the building a gutted shell. Concrete blocks were piled in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
watchers.news

Sudden eruption at Krakatau volcano, Indonesia

A sudden eruption took place at the Indonesian Krakatau volcano at around 07:13 UTC on October 26, 2021. The Aviation Color Code was raised to Orange. According to Anak Krakatau Volcano Observatory, the eruption was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 45 mm and a maximum duration of 45 seconds.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tensions rise in Indian state after attacks against Muslims

Tensions were high in parts of India’s northeastern Tripura state on Friday after a string of attacks against minority Muslims seen as retaliation for the violence against Hindus in neighboring Bangladesh earlier this month.State authorities deployed police and paramilitary troops and banned the assembly of more than five people in areas where attacks were reported. Police said at least one mosque, several shops and homes belonging to Muslims in the northern part of the state had been vandalized since Tuesday. No deaths have been reported.“Some troublemakers are hellbent on disturbing peace and communal harmony in Tripura,” said Senior...
SOCIETY
Washington Post

India’s government made Kashmir even more dangerous for religious minorities

Mohamed Zeeshan is a foreign affairs columnist and author of “Flying Blind: India’s Quest for Global Leadership.”. When extremist militants slaughtered hundreds of Hindus and Sikhs in Kashmir during the early 1990s, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a respected Hindu pharmacist in the provincial capital of Srinagar, refused to flee. Bindroo’s own father-in-law was shot four times in the carnage and was forced to flee to Delhi, but Bindroo was unperturbed. “I have no threat,” he said. “I will live with the Kashmiri people I have grown up with.”
SOCIETY
The Independent

Mother and child rescued from raging waterfall in India

The dramatic video of a daring rescue operation of a mother and her child from a raging waterfall in southern India’s Tamil Nadu state has gone viral on social media.The video of the incident, which reportedly occurred on Sunday, shows a woman clutching her child while balancing herself against a rock next to the Anaivari Muttal waterfall, a tourist spot near the state’s Salem district.A crowd gathered on the opposite side can be seen shouting instructions to the woman in the Tamil language to not jump.Rescue officials from the state’s forest department reached the spot and are seen in...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

China defends border law after Indian criticism

China on Thursday defended a new border law following criticism by India that it might disrupt the resolution of a 17-month-old standoff over disputed territory in the remote Ladakh region that has led to violent clashes.The law approved Sunday says Beijing will “combat any act that undermines territorial sovereignty and land boundaries." That prompted an appeal by India's foreign ministry Wednesday not to use it to change conditions in border areas.The law is in line with international practice, said China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.It won't “change China’s positions and propositions on relevant border-related issues," Wang said at a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Net zero goals aren't the solution, says India before COP26

The solution to climate change is not setting net zero carbon emissions targets as dozens of nations have done, India s federal environment minister said. Instead, rich countries need to acknowledge their “historic responsibility" for emissions and protect the interests of developing nations and those vulnerable to climate change, said the minister, Bhupender Yadav.India — the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States — is committed to “being part of the solution” at the upcoming United Nations climate summit in Glasgow Yadav said. India is among the few countries on course to reach...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

India vows to take up 'climate justice' combat at COP26

India will be a fighter for "climate justice" at the upcoming COP26 summit, seeking to make rich nations pay for measures to ease rising temperatures, the country's environment minister said Wednesday. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India would set out what extra efforts it is ready to make "at the appropriate place and the appropriate time."
ADVOCACY
AFP

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Police have launched an investigation after several hundred students in Indian-administered Kashmir celebrated India's recent defeat to Pakistan in the cricket World Cup, officials said Wednesday. Anti-India sentiment is widespread and deep in the Muslim-majority territory where an armed rebellion has raged for decades by Kashmiris wanting independence or to be part of Pakistan. Around 300 students in two top Srinagar medical colleges gathered in two hostels watching the match on Sunday and burst into celebrations when Pakistan crushed India in the high-octane contest in Dubai. Videos of the students shouting "Long live Pakistan" went viral. Footage also showed thousands of people in the city and several other towns cheering on the streets and setting off firecrackers in support of Pakistan, which like India also claims divided Kashmir in full.
INDIA
AFP

Dozens detained in India for disrupting Muslim prayers

Dozens of people, many from Hindu right-wing groups, were arrested Friday in India for disrupting Muslim prayer gatherings, local media reported, in the latest sign of growing sectarian tensions in the country. On Friday police deployed several hundred extra officers and arrested at least 30 people as crowds of locals and Hindu groups chanted slogans, local media reported.
WORLD
The Guardian

Australia warns China against ‘threat or use of force’ following Taiwan air incursions

The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Birmingham Star

Harsh Vardhan Shringla lauds IAF for its crucial role in 1971 war

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Lauding the Indian Air Force (IAF) for its crucial role in the 1971 war, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla noted that the heroics of India's fighter pilots provided some of the most inspiring moments of the war. "The Indian Air Force played a crucial...
INDIA
IBTimes

Mosques Vandalised In India In Protest Against Bangladesh Violence

Indian security forces guarded mosques in the northeastern state of Tripura Wednesday after right-wing groups attacked Muslim targets in apparent revenge for deadly violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh. Authorities have banned gatherings of more than four people in the most tense northern parts of the state while police have...
WORLD
crossroadstoday.com

Malaysia reopens cautiously to foreign workers, tourists

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia said Friday it will reopen to foreign workers to address a labor crunch, and allow fully vaccinated tourists at the northern resort island of Langkawi next month without quarantine. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will use the reopening of Langkawi on...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

J-K has come a long way from Pak invasion in 1947

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir has come a long way from Pakistan's invasion in 1947 in which thousands of innocents were killed and raiders committed atrocities against women and children to the present when the union territory witnesses a period of development, said experts at a webinar organised by Indo-Arab Helping Hands.
INDIA
AFP

Indian PM Modi to meet Pope Francis for first time

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis in Rome for the first time this weekend when he visits for the G20 summit, officials said Thursday, in what could be a thorny encounter. Activists say that religious minorities in Hindu-majority India have faced increased levels of discrimination and violence since Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014. While Muslims who make up around 14 percent of the population have borne the brunt, Christians, who account for just over two percent, have also suffered a rise in reported violent attacks. Under the pretext that Christians are seeking forcibly to convert Hindus, more than 300 violent incidents have been recorded this year, according to a report by a group of NGOs released this month.
RELIGION
