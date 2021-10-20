CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

A Majority of One

By , illustrator publishes Christian children's book
mayfield-messenger.com
 9 days ago

When King Hezekiah saw that the king of Assyria intended to capture Jerusalem, he immediately went into action to defend the city. He blocked off all the springs of water outside the city, repaired broken sections of some walls and built towers on them. He also made a large number of...

www.mayfield-messenger.com

mayfield-messenger.com

Honoring Ancestors in Faith

On most days, I am the first person inside the church at St. Joseph as I get things ready for the upcoming liturgy. As time allows, I stop and take note of engraved names of past parishoners who contributed to the installation of the building's stained glass windows. Some names...
MAYFIELD, KY
TheConversationAU

Spirit of resistance: why Destiny Church and other New Zealand Pentecostalists oppose lockdowns and vaccination

Was anyone surprised when New Zealand's self-made Apostle Brian Tamaki courted controversy and arrest by participating in two anti-lockdown protests in Auckland recently? Or that during one of these events he declared he would rather live in "dangerous freedom than peaceful slavery" and likened the director-general of health to Hitler? This was, after all, the same Brian Tamaki whose Destiny Church followers wanted to reclaim Christchurch "for Jesus" in the immediate aftermath of the 2019 terrorist attacks. And who blamed the Christchurch earthquakes on "gays, sinners and murderers". Those familiar with the branch of modern Christianity known as Pentecostalism would not...
WORLD
The Conversation U.S.

Nearly half of all churches and other faith institutions help people get enough to eat

Almost half of U.S. congregations participate in some kind of food distribution program. While the government's Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program was helping nearly 42 million Americans purchase groceries in mid-2021, those benefits often don't cover the full food costs of people facing economic hardship. And not everyone who needs food is eligible for those benefits. Food banks, food pantries, meal programs and similar initiatives run by churches, synagogues, mosques and other faith-based institutions are among the charitable organizations seeking to fill this gap. As a social scientist who studies the economic impact of community-based organizations, I have seen even small efforts by...
ADVOCACY
mayfield-messenger.com

Enjoy the Children

The little boy was afraid of monsters and thought they came out at night to get him. His parents printed off a professional looking label and pasted it on a small bottle with the name "Monster Repellent." They told him to spray the mist into the air anytime he was scared, and everything would be OK.
MAYFIELD, KY
Slate

How a corny joke became the preferred way to challenge Christian anti-vaxxers.

The joke goes something like this: A ferocious storm sweeps through a town, and in the aftermath, a man clambers onto his roof to escape the floodwaters. As he sits there, someone in a canoe comes by and offers to carry him to safety. "No thanks," the man replies. "God will save me." The man paddles off, and the waters continue to rise. Shortly afterwards, someone in a boat pulls up to offer help. "No thank you," the man says again. "God will deliver me." The waters rise higher. Finally, a Coast Guard helicopter appears; someone with a megaphone offers to drop a ladder. "No thank you," the man says for a final time. "I prayed for God to save me." The helicopter flies off, the waters engulf the roof, and the man drowns. When the man arrives in heaven, he asks in confusion, "What happened, God? Why didn't you rescue me?" God replies, "I sent you a canoe, a boat, and a helicopter. What more did you want?"
RELIGION
Brooklyn Post

Music Teacher at Astoria Catholic School Fired for Marrying His Longtime Boyfriend

A beloved music teacher at an Astoria Catholic school was fired from his teaching position earlier this month after the diocese learned he married his longtime boyfriend. Matthew LaBanca was let go from both his teaching position at St. Joseph Catholic Academy and his position as the music director at Corpus Christi Church in Woodside on Oct. 13. He had worked in both communities for more than a decade.
BROOKLYN, NY
mayfield-messenger.com

Covid vaccine & children

Local pediatrician sheds light on importance of talking to children about vaccines. You may be having more conversations about the COVID-19 vaccine now that the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is expected to be approved soon.
KIDS
mayfield-messenger.com

JROTC, groups gather to help veteran

Getting ready for winter, Mayfield resident Tommy Weatherford was preparing to do some cleaning and work around his South Sixth Street home. But at 79, home improvements can be a lot to tackle even for an Army veteran. "I was getting ready to do a lot of this stuff, myself,"...
MAYFIELD, KY
The Independent

Duchess of Cornwall calls for end to violence against women and pays tribute to lives ‘brutally ended’

The Duchess of Cornwall has paid tribute to women whose lives have been "brutally ended" and implored that their names must "never be forgotten".In a passionate speech at the reception for the Shameless! Festival at the Wellcome Collection in London, Camilla called for action to prevent violence against women.She acknowledged a number of women who have died in violent circumstances, including Sarah Everard, Sabina Nessa, Wenjing Lin, Geetika Goyal and Bennylyn Burke.Camilla recalled a victim impact statement read out in court by Sarah Everard's mother, Susan, describing it as "searing", and said that each of the women she named "endured...
CELEBRITIES

