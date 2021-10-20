CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Messages Sent Up Above

By , illustrator publishes Christian children's book
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies gathered with staff of Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation at God’s Little Angles memorial garden last Friday...

Enjoy the Children

The little boy was afraid of monsters and thought they came out at night to get him. His parents printed off a professional looking label and pasted it on a small bottle with the name “Monster Repellent.” They told him to spray the mist into the air anytime he was scared, and everything would be OK.
Honoring Ancestors in Faith

On most days, I am the first person inside the church at St. Joseph as I get things ready for the upcoming liturgy. As time allows, I stop and take note of engraved names of past parishoners who contributed to the installation of the building’s stained glass windows. Some names...
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
The Independent

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel tells QAnon conference to send their enemies ‘back to hell where they belong’

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel delivered a bizarre speech to a QAnon conference, repeating word-for-word Mel Gibson’s famous battle cry from Braveheart.Mr Caviezel was speaking at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention held in Las Vegas, where he claimed there was an ongoing religious war between Satan and liberal values.He mimicked the fiery speech given by Mr Gibson’s character William Wallace before a battle with the English in his 1995 film Braveheart, including the famous line “you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom”.The 53-year-old went on share familiar...
Slate

How a corny joke became the preferred way to challenge Christian anti-vaxxers.

The joke goes something like this: A ferocious storm sweeps through a town, and in the aftermath, a man clambers onto his roof to escape the floodwaters. As he sits there, someone in a canoe comes by and offers to carry him to safety. “No thanks,” the man replies. “God will save me.” The man paddles off, and the waters continue to rise. Shortly afterwards, someone in a boat pulls up to offer help. “No thank you,” the man says again. “God will deliver me.” The waters rise higher. Finally, a Coast Guard helicopter appears; someone with a megaphone offers to drop a ladder. “No thank you,” the man says for a final time. “I prayed for God to save me.” The helicopter flies off, the waters engulf the roof, and the man drowns. When the man arrives in heaven, he asks in confusion, “What happened, God? Why didn’t you rescue me?” God replies, “I sent you a canoe, a boat, and a helicopter. What more did you want?”
TheConversationAU

Spirit of resistance: why Destiny Church and other New Zealand Pentecostalists oppose lockdowns and vaccination

Was anyone surprised when New Zealand’s self-made Apostle Brian Tamaki courted controversy and arrest by participating in two anti-lockdown protests in Auckland recently? Or that during one of these events he declared he would rather live in “dangerous freedom than peaceful slavery” and likened the director-general of health to Hitler? This was, after all, the same Brian Tamaki whose Destiny Church followers wanted to reclaim Christchurch “for Jesus” in the immediate aftermath of the 2019 terrorist attacks. And who blamed the Christchurch earthquakes on “gays, sinners and murderers”. Those familiar with the branch of modern Christianity known as Pentecostalism would not...
Laurinburg Exchange

The fruits of a good life

I helped an elderly lady load her groceries into the car at Walmart. I returned my shopping cart to the designated area during a rainstorm at Publix. I stopped and talked for 30 minutes about nothing with a man at the beach who lost his wife of 40 years six months ago.
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shares Sad Health Update On Gideon & Evelyn

Thursday, October 28 is Joy-Anna Forsyth‘s birthday, but she may not get a chance to celebrate today. The former Counting On star is celebrating her 24th birthday. Instead of sharing her exciting birthday plans with fans, she posted a health update about her two kids. For those who don’t know, Joy-Anna and her husband Austin have a son, Gideon, 3, and a daughter, Evelyn, 1. The couple sadly lost a baby halfway through Joy-Anna’s second pregnancy, so Evelyn is their rainbow baby.
Daily Beast

House of Horrors Mom Became ‘Somebody Else’ After Meeting Boyfriend, Family Says

The Houston mom accused of abandoning her three young boys after her boyfriend allegedly beat her fourth child to death, leaving the kids in a squalid apartment for nearly a year with the decomposing corpse, underwent a drastic change after linking up with the man now accused of killing her 8-year-old son, according to the grandmother of one of the survivors.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Holocaust survivor’s daughter shares dad’s memories of concentration camps

You might call it a miracle that a Holocaust survivor, imprisoned seven years in seven different Nazi concentration camps, dehumanized daily, tortured and almost marched to his death....refused to live a life of hate. That man was Abraham Kaner. He was born in Poland, April 17, 1924. Last week his...
hotnewhiphop.com

Brian Laundrie’s Parents Say They Are Unsure Why Their Son Ran Away

Brian Laundrie continues to make headlines, even after authorities announced that human remains found in his home state of Florida belong to the wanted man. According to TMZ, the Laundrie family attorney, Steve Bertolino, claims that Roberta and Chris (Brian’s parents) have no more information that could help law enforcement get a better understanding of the death of their son, or his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito.
