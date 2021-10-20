CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jon Gruden chaos leads to questions about consistencies of standards in professional sports

By Eric Jones
Emory Wheel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 11, Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after reports of racist, homophobic and sexist emails that Gruden sent in 2011. Gruden has been an active member in the league for many years. From 1998 to 2001, Gruden was the head...

emorywheel.com

Keene Sentinel

Good on the Raiders for ousting Jon Gruden, but hard questions loom for the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A year ago Monday, Jon Gruden’s Raiders ended a seven-game losing streak at Arrowhead Stadium with a 40-32 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The postgame celebration included the Raiders and Gruden asking their police escort to allow the team buses to take a victory lap around the stadium.
NFL
creators.com

The Shameful Public Lynching of Jon Gruden

The NFL has betrayed us again, this time with the God-awful firing and public lynching of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. But why should the way the NFL treated Gruden surprise anyone? After all, the NFL is always wrong about everything. Actually, it's clear the NFL's whole goal...
NFL
92.9 The Game

Will Jon Gruden ever walk a sideline again?

Audacy.com NFL Insider Ross Tucker joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly appearance and talked about the Jon Gruden emails, whether he thinks he will ever coach again, and why he thinks the NFL leaked the emails. Tucker talked about the whole Gruden situation. “I don’t think Gruden is ever...
NFL
fox40jackson.com

‘SNL’ blitzes NFL with jokes about Jon Gruden email controversy

“Saturday Night Live” took on the NFL and its scandal over the last week regarding the emails between Jon Gruden and former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen. Cecily Strong, Colin Jost, James Austin Johnson, Alex Moffat, Pete Davidson, Andrew Dismukes, Heidi Gardner, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson all parodied the different characters involved in the controversy during the show’s cold open Saturday night.
NFL
CBS Sports

Washington NFL email scandal: Everything we know so far about investigation that led to Jon Gruden resignation

The NFL saw one of its most well-known personalities step down this week, with Raiders coach Jon Gruden quickly resigning in the wake of reports about a pattern of insensitive and derogatory emails. But Gruden's departure stemmed largely from an investigation that had nothing to do with him. What, exactly, was the original investigation? And could there be more dominoes to fall?
NFL
Sporting News

'Madden 22' will replace Jon Gruden with a generic likeness, EA Sports announces

Jon Gruden's time as the Raiders coach ended on Monday. He resigned from his post amid a scandal involving emails he sent over a seven-year span that contained racist, sexist and homophobic language within them. The fallout for Gruden has been swift. He was removed from the Buccaneers' ring of...
NFL
Cheddar News

Fallout Continues From Jon Gruden's Resignation

Fallout continues from Jon Gruden's resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Jenny Vrentas wrote a piece this week called "Gruden Has Resigned. Now, It's Time for the Rest of the Washington Investigation to Be Made Public." The headline is in reference to a probe by the NFL into the Washington Football Team, regarding accusations from employees last year about a toxic work environment. Even though Gruden was not the subject of the investigation, it did indirectly lead to his resignation. Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Jenny Vrentas joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to explain.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: The hate-tinged words of Jon Gruden

I am an avid football fan. Not a Raider fan — although as a Las Vegas transplant I was happy to see the vaunted silver and black doing well. But, unfortunately, the team’s feats on the field have been overshadowed by their leader’s hate-tinged words a decade ago. Jon Gruden...
NFL
Battalion Texas AM

Jon Gruden’s burn book

If not for the Washington Football Team’s workplace misconduct case, 650,000 emails aren’t pulled. Without those emails, Jon Gruden’s comments about the lips — yes, the lips — of the current Black president of the NFL Players Association, Demaurice Smith, aren’t backdoor shuffled to both the media and to the Las Vegas Raiders organization. Without that shuffling, Gruden’s other incriminating statements — about minority groups, NFL commissioner Roger Goddell and others — probably aren’t plastered on the front page of The New York Times. Without that news coverage, Gruden is still tending to his duties as a head coach. And in light of the unrelenting coverage of Gruden’s words and analysis of his hasty departure in the days following, Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first openly gay player and current member of the Raiders, doesn’t have to request a personal day.
NFL

