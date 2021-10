Collin Morikawa enters the 2021 Zozo Championship as one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour. The No. 3 ranked player in the world is coming off a runner-up finish at last week's CJ Cup, and the 24-year-old has already secured five victories on the PGA Tour. Morikawa will have some stiff competition in the 2021 Zozo Championship field with proven winners like Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler set to tee it up this week. The Zozo Championship 2021 tees off on Thursday, Oct. 21, from Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

