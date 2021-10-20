CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Letter: Abortion is the U.S. longest running war

By To the Daily Herald editor:
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

The longest running war in the U.S. history did not take place...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Catholics’ communion policy skewed only to abortion

Letter: Catholics’ communion policy skewed only to abortion Letter: Unemployed should get jobs, show self-determination Letter: Cancer causes more deaths than does the coronavirus Letter: Hawley has dishonored Missouri; bring back McCaskill Letter: Without voting rights, US could become a dictatorship. Regarding “Pope: No place for politics in Biden Communion...
RELIGION
Michigan Daily

‘The Afghanistan Papers’: The truth behind America’s longest war

After a poorly-planned and haphazardly executed retreat earlier this year was followed by the Taliban rapidly regaining control of Afghanistan, many people turned their attention to the country in a way they hadn’t in far too long. Long-ignored problems were suddenly main topics of conversation. Afghanistan consistently made it onto mainstream news again (at some point, we decided that our nation’s longest war wasn’t worth prime time). But how did an overwhelmingly popular war lose the nation’s support and interest, as months stretched into years and years stretched into decades? And why were we there for so long, anyway?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Abortion column used misdirection to sidestep substance

Regarding Randall Balmer's guest column "The religious right and the abortion myth" (Oct. 7): I always get a kick out of this genre of commentary. For those who want to take a crack at it, here's how to do it: Simply take any legitimate issue of debate, find some tenuous bit of evidence that some people once held the opinion opposed to the writer's own in bad faith, and then somehow conclude that this renders your opposition’s view null and void.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Whichever way you look at it, abortion is murder

A baby — so precious, so small, so innocent. A gift from God — treated like garbage — ripped apart, slaughtered for profit, greed. What have they done to be treated this way? They are being sacrificed for carelessness or lust! Fresh parts bring in more money — pain, suffering of an innocent, harmless baby makes no difference.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#U S#War
INFORUM

Letter: America's spiritual war must be won at home

The way America is headed, I think Metaxis may be right. He said there is so much evidence for God. Most Americans believe God exists and is real. Our Founding Fathers believed this too. When they wrote the Declaration of Independence, they acknowledged “Nature’s God” and the “Creator”. The founders wisely determined that religious principles form our moral disciplines and our values.
RELIGION
WBUR

Most democracies are expanding abortion access. The U.S. is retracting it

Fifty years ago, the United States was a global leader in recognizing women’s reproductive rights. Today, however, much of the rest of the world has caught up or surpassed the U.S. in extending abortion access. The United States’ closest legal peers — Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Austin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: Anti-abortion protester meddles in women's lives

Re: Oct. 18 article "Texas women drive hours for abortions under new law." According to the article, Jacksonville resident John Powers, father of six, drives twice per month, two hours each way, to a Shreveport clinic to persuade women not to have abortions. In 13 years, he says he’s talked...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: The U.S. Constitution trumps vaccination rules

To the editor -- I am not anti-vaccine. I have been vaccinated. Just because I chose to get the jab, doesn’t mean everyone has to. We the People are protected by the U.S. Constitution. An individual’s right to choose what is put into their bodies is a protected right. Denying Trooper LaMay and many others a religious exemption to the vaccine is a clear violation of their rights. This is not North Korea, Cuba or 1930s Germany. This is the United States. Our citizens have rights, despite your position on the vaccine.
U.S. POLITICS
Pantagraph

LETTER: Another side in abortion story

It was a title of an article in the October 17 Pantagraph that caught my eye: “Illinois may be abortion haven.” The article detailed the rise of the use of an abortion clinic now located just across Missouri-Illinois border. Reportedly 46,000-plus abortions were completed in Illinois in 2019. Why did...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Abortion debate must focus on life

William Boernke’s letter (“A matter of moral status, not life,” Oct. 12), asserts, correctly, that killing a newborn baby is infanticide, while over-rating the ease of making a “moral distinction” between a human fetus and a newborn baby. It is not, indeed, so easy as Mr. Boernke asserts. Are the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

Abortion access in Michigan and across U.S. at pivotal point

LANSING, Michigan -- Advocates for reproductive care in Michigan are echoing the Department of Justice's call for the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate the ruling, which allows Texas to ban most abortions after six weeks. The plea comes as another case in Mississippi to be heard on Dec. 1 could...
MICHIGAN STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Abortion story needs balancing with one about adoption

Regarding Aisha Sultan's "What life was like for women before Roe v. Wade" (Oct. 24): Considering the prominence given this article, I wonder if the Post-Dispatch would consider devoting as much space and ink to an article about women deciding to have their babies and give them up for adoption?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Proxy wars

Is this endless debate over wearing masks about the right to not wear one, or is it really just trying to make sure Joe Biden is an unsuccessful president and to please Donald Trump? Republicans should be careful, as they seem intent on being hoisted by their own petard. —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: Letter writer emphasizes his points on abortion

Incredibly, Edward White's response to my original letter argues that human babies in the womb have no more right to life than weeds in the driveway or cockroaches! Does he (or anyone) really believe that? He claims that that is science! So you're driving down the road and the car in front of you hits a child. Would White just say, "That's the science of survival. The poor kid was like the cockroach I stepped on this morning!"
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Anti-abortion laws needed for men, too

Passing anti-abortion laws is only the first step. The second step is to ensure that every baby has the opportunity to grow and develop into a healthy adult reaching their full potential. To this end, every birth certificate must include the names of both parents who will love and support...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fox News South Texas

U.S. Ambassador Shares Important Message To Migrants

Among the conversations Fox News had with Ambassador Ken Salazar, was an exclusive message to migrants. The Ambassador visited Del Rio and Acuña Coahuila. Both border communities recently had a caravan of migrants under the international bridge. There have been reports indicated there is another caravan leaving Mexico. “We are...
IMMIGRATION
Herald Times

Letter: Columnist wrong about abortion

In her article in the Oct. 11, 2021, Herald-Times, guest columnist Emma Hedges gives her opinion that “It is not murder” to kill a fetus when it cannot feel pain. If feeling pain by a living being is a basis for determining murder, then render them unable to feel pain before killing them.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Herald

Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican

ROME -- Just hours after he arrives in Rome, President Joe Biden will meet with Pope Francis on Friday at the Vatican, where the world's two most notable Roman Catholics plan to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty. The president takes pride in his Catholic faith, using it...
ROME, IL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
125K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy