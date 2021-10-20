Letter: Abortion is the U.S. longest running war

To the editor -- I am not anti-vaccine. I have been vaccinated. Just because I chose to get the jab, doesn’t mean everyone has to. We the People are protected by the U.S. Constitution. An individual’s right to choose what is put into their bodies is a protected right. Denying Trooper LaMay and many others a religious exemption to the vaccine is a clear violation of their rights. This is not North Korea, Cuba or 1930s Germany. This is the United States. Our citizens have rights, despite your position on the vaccine.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO