First holiday bazaar of the year this Saturday

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center Kupuna Hula Group is delighted to be able to help make the 2021 Holiday Bazaar Silent Auction a success. This group of kupuna (elders) have been meeting throughout this papule (crazy!) time via Zoom while continuing to support the center in ways that they can. In the summer, the group had in-person hula at a local park, wearing masks and keeping distance from one another, while enjoying getting to dance together once again!
Best way to avoid the supply-chain snarls – shop local, handmade! You can do that right now at the first holiday bazaar of the season, at the White Center Eagles‘ HQ (10452 15th SW) until 6 pm. They’re selling lunch, too – grilled-cheese sandwiches and soup. P.S. With road-work closures...
Hermosa Beach will turn into a festive holiday village when Santa, ice skating and other activities arrive the weekend before Thanksgiving. The first Hermosa for the Holidays event will take place Nov. 19 to 21, co-sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and the city of Hermosa Beach. Activities will include an ice skating rink steps from the Hermosa Beach Pier and a Tree Lighting Ceremony and concert on Sunday, Nov. 21.
GUILFORD — The annual Guilford Seniors’ Holiday Craft Fair will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nathanael B. Greene Community Center, at 32 Church St. Sellers will offer holiday and everyday decorations, various sewn creations, children’s items, dog and cat toys, garments, as well as knitted and crocheted sweaters and hats, plus used books and jewelry, according to a press release.
Last year we saw the Kalamazoo Holiday Bizarre Bazaar having to cancel their event because of the pandemic, but it looks like it's full steam ahead for the event as they've announced they'll once again be inside Bell's Eccentric Café Sunday December 12th from Noon until 5 p.m.. They're currently looking for volunteers, but time to sign up is running out, as the applications are due Sunday October 24th. As much preparation time is necessary when it comes to Christmas time events.
This holiday season, The Herald-Times will publish announcements of area holiday bazaars and craft shows in a frequently updated, comprehensive online listing at HeraldTimesOnline.com/lifestyle. As changing COVID conditions could force alterations to plans this year, timely portions of the online list will be published in the print edition of the...
The Holiday Bazaar is back after a year hiatus due to COVID-19, organizers announced recently. The bazaar has been a Telluride tradition since 1983 and will take place the weekend of Dec. 3-5. The Telluride Arts District runs the Holiday Bazaar, as well as the annual Summer Arts Bazaar. “It's...
ROCK SPRINGS — When Rock Springs Housing Authority employees heard of a need to distribute coats on the weekend, they didn’t hesitate to find a way to make it happen. While coats can be picked up anytime at the RS Housing Authority on 233 C Street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, for the first time coats will be distributed on a Saturday.
A special event geared towards small businesses in Rutherford County will offer great Christmas shopping opportunities and more! Hear our complete interview above. Find out more about the Small Business Holiday Market on their Facebook Event Page HERE. You can also learn about registering your business to set up a...
Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford Street at the corner of North Main Street, across from the YMCA, Attleboro, MA 02703 invites you to it’s Holiday Bazaar & Fair, to be held Friday: November 12, 2021 from 4:30 to 8:00 PM & Saturday: November 13, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM.
Boys and girls on the Island won’t have to resort to tricks this Halloween, as plenty of treats will be distributed to celebrate the holiday. The library has drawn up a map of places where treats will be available on Saturday in driveways to allow for safe social distancing (rain date Sunday).
Nov. 4-5 St. Paul United Methodist Church will host its annual bazaar 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at 4201 W. Third St. in Highland Village. Enjoy shopping for handmade crafts and flea market finds. Carryout soup available. For more information, call 812-332-4191.
Elk River’s popular Elk Pride Craft Bazaar will kick off Saturday, Nov. 6, at the high school, 900 School Street. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Get your running shoes on — we have a big show this year with over 165 vendors. The school will be filled from end to end with handcrafted items and gifts,” said Barb Ramsdell, co-coordinator of the show with Julie Peterson.
After taking a year off due to COVID restrictions the popular Lake District Hospital Auxiliary Holiday Fair will be returning for in-person fun and shopping on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Lake County Fairgrounds; people who are interested in being a vendor have until Monday, Nov. 1 to secure their spot.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Fair Holiday Bazaar began this weekend. “We call it the Holiday Bazaar because we cover Halloween, Thanksgiving everything in between,” said Sarah Post with the State Fair Holiday Bazaar. “People can just come here and get an early jump on Christmas or just get home goods or home decor and all your local favorite items.”
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Baptist Church will be hosting the Old Fashion Holiday Bazaar and bake sale on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. The cost of admission for the marketplace is free. Gumbo and Taco Soup will be available for purchase for $6 each. The marketplace will be […]
The Academy Center of the Arts has announced their 1st annual Holiday Maker’s Market event on Friday, Nov. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre, 519 Commerce Street. Shop local on Small Business...
Kieflie Sale, East United Methodist Church, 1621 E. Third St., Mishawaka. Cost: $14 a dozen or $7 a half-dozen. All orders must be received by Dec. 1. Pick up will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the church. Payment must be made with cash only. To place an order, call the church office at 574-255-9445 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, starting now. Please leave your name, phone number and your order.
Darren Dunford, owner of Local Gifts, joined us in the studio today to showcase some of his products and encourage viewers to shop local. He emphasizes that Locals is the best place to sell your handmade products and find unique gifts. It also helps keep our local economy strong. They...
