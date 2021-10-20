First holiday bazaar of the year this Saturday

Last year we saw the Kalamazoo Holiday Bizarre Bazaar having to cancel their event because of the pandemic, but it looks like it's full steam ahead for the event as they've announced they'll once again be inside Bell's Eccentric Café Sunday December 12th from Noon until 5 p.m.. They're currently looking for volunteers, but time to sign up is running out, as the applications are due Sunday October 24th. As much preparation time is necessary when it comes to Christmas time events.

