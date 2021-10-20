OPS receives $106K grant to place Wi-Fi on all buses

The Owensboro Public Schools district recently received a $106,000 grant to fully outfit all of its buses with Wi-Fi.

With the $106,000 grant the district can set up Wi-Fi on its 31-bus fleet, and fund provider services for the next 10 months.

This grant is provided through the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which is issued through the Federal Communications Commission.

According to the FCC, the Emergency Connectivity Fund is a $7.17 billion program to help schools and libraries provide services to communities to use in the event of remote learning due to COVID-19. This fund was authorized through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Before this grant, OPS had three buses equipped with Wi-Fi, according to district spokesman Jared Revlett.

“Those were the ones we primarily used when we had to create some hotspots for folks back at the start of the pandemic when students were distance learning,” Revlett said, referring to last school year when buses would pull into high-population areas to allow students an opportunity to access those services.

About 17% of OPS students do not have access to reliable Wi-Fi, Revlett said, which is why the district wanted to apply for the grant.

“This is going to allow us to equip our entire school bus fleet, so that in the unlikely event that we have to go full virtual again, or some major catastrophe happens where everyone is at home, we will be able to deploy these school buses to different locations and areas where a lot of students are, to provide Wi-Fi to those areas,” he said.

He also said students can take advantage of the Wi-Fi while they are on their bus ride to and from school, or on long school trips.

This is also timely as the district prepares for next summer and the learning and enrichment opportunities that are scheduled. With Wi-Fi from the buses, students will have easier access to that programming, Revlett said.

“We are trying to provide as many resources for our students as we can,” he said. “This is just another tool that we will have in our toolbox moving forward to make sure we are providing those opportunities for our students.”

Another item of note, Revlett said, is that students can access Wi-Fi on district buses under the same securities and protections as they ordinarily would have inside of any school building. Also the same websites and services that are ordinarily blocked and banned on district Wi-Fi will continue on the buses.

