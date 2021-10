Overtime Elite announced Wednesday its unique full schedule and roster construction for this upcoming season. As stated on the website, “OTE (Overtime Elite) is a transformative new sports league that offers the world’s most talented young basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athletes and engage and inspire a new generation of fans.” OTE players chose to pass up playing in college to participate in this league and earn a six-figure salary and other opportunities while preparing for the next level.

BASKETBALL ・ 15 DAYS AGO