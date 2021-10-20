1. Pumpkin Peek-a-Boo Cake

Happy Friday, Friends! We started the week traveling back from Colorado from an AMAZING book signing at Old House Vintage Market. Whenever we get back from traveling it always takes me a minute to get back into the groove I was in before leaving, but this week I managed to find inspiration in things that make me happy! From styling small, simple fall decor vignettes working my way up to a grand idea at the end of the week, and even managing to brainstorm some fun things for Cozy White Cottage Seasons, which comes out in a little over a month! I started out the week searching for inspiration and ended the week full of it. I can’t wait to share more fall looks with you next week. For now… here are some of my favorite things from this week!

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO