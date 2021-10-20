CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

2. Pumpkin Cheesecake Snickerdoodles

By Cassie Sheets
Lake Geneva Regional News
 9 days ago

Somehow @biggirlbakery managed to combine two beloved...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED SALISBURY STEAK RECIPE

This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Pineapple Pie (10-Minutes Recipe)

Pineapple pie is an easy recipe with a creamy, refreshing, and delicious taste. You can prepare it for the weekend and enjoy a slice of this amazing pineapple pie along with a nice glass of Pina colada cocktail and feel the sun! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheesecake#Pumpkin Pie#Snickerdoodle#Food Drink
Food52

Jiffy “Corn Casserole”

This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
RECIPES
myneworleans.com

Copeland’s & Cheesecake Bistro Announce Holiday Corporate Catering Packages

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Copeland’s of New Orleans and Cheesecake Bistro announce Holiday Corporate Catering packages will be available for the 2021 holidays. The Holiday Corporate Catering packages are the perfect catering solution for corporate holiday parties or client events. “After the year we’ve had, now is the time to celebrate with your team and clients, thank them for everything they have done or sacrificed,” said Al Copeland, Jr. “Let us help you provide a stress free moment of cheer.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
arcamax.com

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

From the Fine Folks at Southern Living Magazine a feature on things you should refrigerate (but probably aren’t) popped into my inbox. I found it very interesting. Even as a food writer I was failing at some of these. What I’ll do first up is give you their comments. Then...
RECIPES
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

12 of Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Desserts

No one dishes up nostalgic Thanksgiving desserts like grandmas can. And generous Allrecipes home cooks love to share their family heirloom recipes passed down through generations, including favorites like apple pie and chocolate cream pie to cupcakes and everything made with pumpkin. Start a new tradition in your family with these timeless Thanksgiving dessert recipes that are good enough to earn grandma's stamp of approval.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Italian Cappuccino Cheesecake

My husband likes the taste of a coffee so much – especially espresso – so I prepared him this delicious Italian cappuccino cheesecake for the weekend and he loved it!. This coffeehouse-inspired cheesecake is creamy, light, and not overly sweet. Here is the recipe:. Servings 10 to 12. Ingredients:. For...
FOOD & DRINKS
lowcarbsosimple.com

The Ultimate Keto Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Mousse, Filling, or Frosting

“Yet another mousse recipe?” you might wonder. I’m not sorry, since this Ultimate Keto Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Mousse, Filling, or Frosting is so versatile and luscious with its mouthwatering taste, richness, and fluffiness that I just have to share it with you. Read on to find the recipe for your favorite fall-time treat that you can use in so many different ways.
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Delicious Chocolate Espresso Cheesecake Recipe

If you like the combination of coffee and chocolate in desserts, then this espresso chocolate cheesecake is the ideal treat for you! So simple to prepare and so rich and chocolatey…. plus, it goes perfectly with a cup of latte macchiato. Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1 ½...
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Simple Cream Cheesecake with Oreo Cookies

This is a very simple cream cheesecake with Oreo cookies recipe. So rich, so creamy and really delicious. Plus the combination of a peanut butter frosting and Oreos is like heaven! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. Classic Graham Crackers Crust. For the filling:. 10 Oreos. 1/3 cup...
RECIPES
BHG

17 Thanksgiving Pie Recipes Worthy of Your Holiday Feast

End your Thanksgiving dinner with something sweet. Our best Thanksgiving pie recipes are sure to please any crowd. Try making a classic pumpkin pie or surprise your guests with something new like a rich chocolate pie. Many of these pie recipes can be made ahead—freeing up precious oven space for the rest of your feast. When it comes time to serve your Thanksgiving pies, all you'll need is a scoop of ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream!
RECIPES
Greatist

These Easy Blueberry Cheesecake Popsicles Are Summer on a Stick

Ashley Rouse began making jam out of her teeny apartment in Charlotte, North Carolina, eschewing traditional flavors for thrilling combinations and ingredients that are not often found in the breakfast spread. Her passion for jam morphed into an online business, Trade Street Jam Co., where Ashley and her team proffer a wide selection of small-batch jam that can be used for more than just slathering a wedge of toast with. This Black-owned business’s jam can be swirled into cocktails, salad dressings, BBQ sauces, marinades, pan sauces, and so much more.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy