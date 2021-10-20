CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUALITY IMPROVEMENT-ASSURANCE SPECIALIST - OMBIMINDWAA GIDINAWEMAAGANINAADOG (RED LAKE FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES)

redlakenationnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(RED LAKE FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES) Closing: November 16, 2021 @12:00 p.m. Ombimindwaa provides and arranges an array of culturally based intensive helping and healing services to families. This position is responsible for all quality improvement operations and training of the American Indian Child Welfare Initiative (AICWI). This is an administration...

www.redlakenationnews.com

redlakenationnews.com

REUNIFICATION CASE MANAGER - OMBIMINDWAA GIDINAWEMAAGANINAADOG (RED LAKE FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES)

(RED LAKE FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES) Closing: November 16, 2021 @12:00 p.m. This position is responsible for performing individual and family needs assessments in low to high-risk situations to develop case plans and provide resource referrals in order to assist families with needs to preserve and/or reunify and safely maintain children in the home. The focus is to improve the issues identified by the family, which may include safety and well-being factors, reduce risk factors, increase protective factors, increase competence in parenting factors and abilities, and/or family stabilization. Reunification Case Managers accept voluntary and involuntary cases, cases that involve children's mental health or adolescent substance abuse, or cases wherein families are in need of supportive services. Services are primarily provided in a family's home, with community service providers focusing efforts on building rapport, trust, and engagement with families. Reports to Program Manager, full-time position w/benefits, salary; DOQ.
redlakenationnews.com

FAMILY WELLNESS ASSOCIATE - OMBIMINDWAA GIDINAWEMAAGANINAADOG (RED LAKE FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES)

(RED LAKE FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES) Ombimindwaa provides and arranges an array of culturally based intensive helping and healing services to families. This position is responsible for assisting case managers with providing services to families to safely reunify children with their caregivers or preserve the family. Family Wellness Associate's help to preserve and/or reunify the family by getting relatives to family-centered services, visitation, and other supports and monitoring activities. Additionally, Family Wellness Associate's help fulfill administrative tasks that support our Intergenerational Family Wellness Programs. Family Wellness Associate's serve as a secondary but important contact for families in our Intergenerational Family Wellness Programs. Reports to Director, full-time position w/benefits, salary; DOQ.
redlakenationnews.com

DIRECTOR - Red Lake AmeriCorps (Service to New Scholars)

Red Lake AmeriCorps (Service to New Scholars) The AmeriCorps Director will implement and coordinate the Red Lake AmeriCorps program, Service to New Scholars. The goal of the Service to New Scholars is to provide school readiness to preschoolers at the Red Lake Head Start Program both sites, Red Lake and Ponemah. The goal of the program is also to provide a meaningful experience of service for Red Lake AmeriCorps members. Reports to Executive Administrator, full time with benefits, salary; DOQ.
RED LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

2-YOUTH MENTORS-PONEMAH - RED LAKE NATION BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

The Tribal Youth Mentoring Program helps to empower youth in our community to make positive life choices that enable them to maximize their potential and minimize their involvement in risk behaviors. The Mentoring Program uses adult volunteers to commit to supporting, guiding, and being a friend to a young person for a a period of at least a year. Reports to Executive Director & Program Coordinator, full time position w/benefits, salary; DOQ.
RED LAKE, MN
