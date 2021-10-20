QUALITY IMPROVEMENT-ASSURANCE SPECIALIST - OMBIMINDWAA GIDINAWEMAAGANINAADOG (RED LAKE FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES)

(RED LAKE FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES) Closing: November 16, 2021 @12:00 p.m. This position is responsible for performing individual and family needs assessments in low to high-risk situations to develop case plans and provide resource referrals in order to assist families with needs to preserve and/or reunify and safely maintain children in the home. The focus is to improve the issues identified by the family, which may include safety and well-being factors, reduce risk factors, increase protective factors, increase competence in parenting factors and abilities, and/or family stabilization. Reunification Case Managers accept voluntary and involuntary cases, cases that involve children's mental health or adolescent substance abuse, or cases wherein families are in need of supportive services. Services are primarily provided in a family's home, with community service providers focusing efforts on building rapport, trust, and engagement with families. Reports to Program Manager, full-time position w/benefits, salary; DOQ.

