What's behind the worker shortage slowing the economic rebound

Fewer Americans made unemployment benefit filings last week than at any other point since the pandemic, government data said Thursday, underscoring the labor market is bouncing back from the downturn.
The Labor Department reported 281,000 new seasonally adjusted jobless benefit claims filed in the week ended October 23, 10,000 less than the prior week's upwardly revised total and fewer than analysts had forecast.
It was the fourth straight week the closely watched indicator of labor market health had decreased and the third in which it had set a new low since Covid-19 broke out in March 2020, causing weekly claims to spike into the millions before receding but remaining high for the rest of the year.
Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the data "confirms that a strong downward trend has reemerged" and with infections from Delta variant of Covid-19 dropping, he predicted it would continue to improve.
At the beginning of the year, our economic theme was “Light at the End of the Tunnel.” The promise of vaccination rollouts, re-opening economies, and the combination of pro-cyclical fiscal and monetary policies indicated that there was light at the end of the COVID tunnel. Our expectations at the beginning of the year were for robust economic activity in 2021, with a real GDP growth estimate of 4 – 5%.
The number of jobs in Alaska’s oil and gas industry remains relatively low after companies cut nearly a third of the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic. And like other oil producing states — whose economies benefit greatly from those well-paying jobs — the failure to rebound has slowed Alaska’s overall economic recovery.
The US economic expansion slowed dramatically in the third quarter to an annual rate of just two percent as consumer spending was choked by resurgent Covid-19 infections, the government said Thursday.
The spread of the Delta variant of the virus over the summer combined with renewed restrictions and global supply snags including shortages of workers and computer chips took a toll on the economy, cutting growth from the 6.7 percent pace in the prior quarter.
The data was a setback for President Joe Biden and came shortly before he unveiled a $1.75 trillion social spending package that will anchor his "Build Back Better" agenda and serve as the signal achievement of his presidency -- if it wins congressional approval.
Biden called the framework "historic," saying it would help create jobs and "put us on a path not only to compete but to win the economic competition for the 21st century against China and every other major country in the world."
SALT LAKE CITY – We’ve been hearing about “The Great Resignation” across the country where employees are leaving their jobs by the millions, but where are those workers going? Economists in Utah say the state’s competitive job market is creating a lot of chances for people to branch out and find better opportunities.
Thousands of people who qualify for food stamps will soon feel the pinch as pandemic funding ends and the holiday season approaches, IRI analysts said. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is home to many unemployed individuals including others who work minimum wage jobs and struggle to make ends meet.
