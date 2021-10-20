REUNIFICATION CASE MANAGER - OMBIMINDWAA GIDINAWEMAAGANINAADOG (RED LAKE FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES)

(RED LAKE FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES) Closing: November 16, 2021 @12:00 p.m. Ombimindwaa provides and arranges an array of culturally based intensive helping and healing services to families. This position is responsible for all quality improvement operations and training of the American Indian Child Welfare Initiative (AICWI). This is an administration level position which will oversee all aspects of quality improvement and assurance and training within Ombimindwaa. Maintaining regulatory compliance through chart and claim audits, developing programming with leadership to meet the need of stakeholders, ensuring revenue is streamlined and maximized, overseeing staff productivity, serving as an assistant to the electronic health record lead administrator, and constantly seeking opportunities to improve quality in all facets of Ombimindwaa programming (both clinical and administrative) are regular duties of this position. Reports to Director, full time position with benefits, salary; DOQ.

JOBS ・ 9 DAYS AGO