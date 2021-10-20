FAMILY WELLNESS ASSOCIATE - OMBIMINDWAA GIDINAWEMAAGANINAADOG (RED LAKE FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES)

What’s In a Name? – Have you ever thought about the origin of your family name? Not like the location or ethnicity, but why does your family have that last name? A family name is sometimes given to a family as a result of your ancestor’s occupation. Surnames were not “invented” until the 15th century and some individuals may have been called by default by their profession. If a family of blacksmiths lived in a town, they could be known as the Smiths family. It’s possible Mr. Fletcher made arrows for hunting. The townspeople may have referred to the carpenter as Sawyer. Please join Pastfinders as they welcome Tom Wilcox to Pastfinders Presents Genealogy Occupations a look into Surnames.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO